The University of Pittsburgh football team, like UMass and every other college squad, is tired of just looking at their teammates as opponents, and are looking forward to seeing a real foe.
"It's been a long time since we've had some normalcy," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said, "and so we are excited to play against somebody else instead of ourselves."
Narduzzi's Panthers will open their season at home against the Minutemen, playing the Sons of Walt Bell for the first time in history. It is the first time Pitt has a non-ACC FBS team in an opener since Pitt beat Buffalo back in 2011.
Bell has said the Minutemen had a quality preseason camp, and Narduzzi said Pitt has done the same.
"Really happy with where we are as a program and as a football team right now — offensively, defensively and special teams," Narduzzi said in a Monday press conference. "There will be a lot of things we'll find out on Saturday at 4 p.m. that maybe we didn't during camp.
"I think once the lights turn on, a lot of things happen and you know, we'll figure out some more things two-deep wise on that day and see how the guys respond and how they play."
The are a multitude of differences between Pitt and UMass. The Panthers play in the ACC and the Minutemen are a Division I-FBS independent. Pitt won a Division I national championship while UMass won a I-AA title. Those are nice for the history books, but will have little to say about which team wins the game on Saturday. What could go a long way toward determining a winner is experience. There is where Pitt has a huge advantage.
On the team's probable two-deep for Saturday's game, 14 of the 22 starters are seniors. Nine of the offensive starters are seniors, while five of the defensive starters are seniors. Of the top 22, only three Pitt players are underclassmen and they are all sophomores.
UMass will be starting Tyler Lytle at quarterback. Lytle, a transfer from Colorado, was 4 for 6 for 55 yards passing in his career with the Buffaloes. The Panthers have the veteran's veteran in senior Kenny Pickett. Pickett has played in 39 career games in his three seasons, starting 36 times. Pickett has thrown for 7,984 yards in his career and could pass Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino this year. Marino had thrown for 8,597 yards from 1979-82.
"He looks so much more comfortable, patient. Again, it's not like his arm is so much better or he runs better. It's just his comfort in the pocket, I would say," said Narduzzi, when asked about how the 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback from Oakhurst, N.Y., has developed. "The way he's looking at coverages and how relaxed he looks. I think in your freshman year, stuff is moving really fast and you go to your sophomore year and it's still moving pretty quick. Right now things are really slow. It looks like DBs and linebackers are moving in mud out there. He's just making great decisions."
For his part, Bell said Pickett is an NFL-caliber quarterback.
As to looking at the Minutemen, Narduzzi noted the fact that UMass played four games in 2020 and lost them all.
"I know you guys will look, go, oh, they played only four games last year and were 0-4. They have 12 new transfers on the football team from all over the place, two from North Carolina," he said. "So it's a totally different football team. It's not like you're going to see the same team we saw last year."
Mark Whipple is the offensive coordinator at Pitt, landing that job after Bell replaced him at UMass. That, however, is not the only Narduzzi-UMass connection. The Panthers' head coach coached against UMass' defensive tackles coach Jim Reid.
"They also have another guru in Jim Reid, at BC [in 2018 and 2019]. Heck of a coach. Coached against him when he was [head coach] at Richmond and I was at Rhode Island a long time ago, and [Reid was] an old coach at UMass years ago," Narduzzi said. "So a guy that's got a feel for UMass and again, I think he's a great football coach that will help out on defense tremendously for the defensive coordinator, so that's a guy I'm sure they'll lean on."
Ultimately, with the changes in the lineup and the new quarterback, the Pitt players and staff don't have a ton of things to watch to prepare for Saturday.
"[Lytle is] a guy that, there's not a whole lot of tape to look at from out of Colorado, but [he's] 6-6, moves well and makes good decisions from what we can gather from various intels," Narduzzi said. "But you don't see a lot on tape, and so we'll find out Saturday what they look like."