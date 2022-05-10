Gwendolyn Carpenter was busy taking a final exam in Graphic Design when the NCAA announced the 62 teams that will play for a Division III national softball championship.
"I was keeping up with the texts from all my team, and I saw we were going to Maryland," she said. "That's very, very cool."
The final was more of a working period on a final project, and not an actual exam, which is how Carpenter found out that her Framingham State softball team was going to go to Salisbury, Md., to play Salisbury State in a first-round tournament game. Salisbury is hosting a regional that includes Endicott and Penn State-Berks.
The Endicott-PSB game will be played on Friday at 2 p.m., while Framingham and Salisbury will go at 4:30. It is a double-elimination tournament, and the championship game — or games — will be played on Sunday.
The Rams earned their way into the field of 62 by beating top-seeded Bridgewater State 7-3 and 7-0, Carpenter was the tournament Most Valuable Player, hitting .632 with a double, a triple, eight runs batted in and a .789 slugging percentage. That also earned her MASCAC Player-of-the-Week honors.
"I've never gone to the tournament in softball, so that's going to be a fun new experience," Carpenter said. "Obviously, I've been there for basketball. I'm really excited to experience that on the softball side of things."
Framingham had made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2017-2019. The pandemic canceled the 2020 tournament and in 2021, Framingham won the MASCAC regular-season title, but lost to Bridgewater in the tournament championship.
The Rams lost to Bridgewater in the second game of the MASCAC Tournament, and had to come back from the losers' bracket. Framingham beat Salem State and Worcester State in advancing to the championship round. But Framingham would have to beat Bridgewater twice to make it to the NCAA Tournament.
"We have had a very long and challenging season," Carpenter said. "Just from the start, we had problems with COVID. We had a couple of people leave the team. The group that ended up playing this weekend is just a very resilient group and we kind of came together after that loss. We played a tough game at Bridgewater. That night, we all kind of came together. Then Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we were cruising.
"It was really cool."
Carpenter, who is listed as a junior, said she's going to be back at Framingham next year.
"I actually have another two years of eligibility, so I am planning on staying a fifth year, to use that eligibility," she said. "I still technically have two years left for both sports."
Next year, Carpenter said she'll be getting two new Berkshire County teammates. A pair of Hoosac Valley Hurricanes, Averie McGrath and Rylynn Witek will be going to Framingham. McGrath is playing basketball and Witek is going to play softball.
Oh, and if the Rams get through the next two weekends, they'll be heading for the Division III finals to be held over Memorial Day weekend in Salem, Va.
———
Carpenter is just one of the Berkshire County connections in upcoming NCAA Tournament play.
The Amherst College softball team beat Tufts 1-0 in the NESCAC championship game Sunday morning, winning the first tournament title in school history.
Jessica Johnson, one of the all-time greats in softball at Mount Greylock High School, is in her eighth season as the head coach of the Mammoths. She led the Mammoths to the NESCAC West Division title and one of the top seeds in the eight-team postseason tournament.
Amherst beat Bowdoin and Trinity before beating Tufts in Medford, and earning the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Johnson also led the Mammoths to a Little Three championship. Amherst took two out of three from Williams and swept three games from Wesleyan.
Another former Mount Greylock standout is playing in the NCAA Division I men's lacrosse tournament.
Michael McCormack, a graduate student at the University of Vermont will join the Catamounts for their second NCAA appearance in as many years.
This time, the Catamounts will play a first-round game on Wednesday against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Manhattan in Burlington. If UVM wins, it would travel to play top-seed Maryland Sunday in College Park. Vermont and Maryland played last year and the Terps won 17-11.
McCormack is the No. 2 goal scorer for Vermont with 34, trailing only Thomas McConvey, who has 55. McCormack also has 10 assists.
If things break right for Vermont and for Boston University, McCormack could be playing a team where former Williams assistant coach Mike Silipo is currently coaching.
Silipo, who worked for McCormack's father George at Williams for two seasons, is the associate head coach at Patriot League champion Boston University. The Terriers open their tournament play on Saturday at Princeton.
If BU and UVM both make it far enough, they would play in the national semifinals.
One of Silipo's players on the BU roster is former Berkshire School standout Robert Gallop of Mount Kisco, N.Y. He was a Western New England Division I All-League selection as a sophomore and a junior at the Sheffield prep school. He also played football.
———
Both of Williams College's tennis teams have qualified for NCAA Division III Tournament play.
The men (13-3) will host the first and second rounds this weekend. Williams will open play on Saturday against the winner of the match between Nichols (16-3) and Manhattanville (13-5). On the other side of the Williamstown bracket, NESCAC rival Bowdoin (15-5) will begin play on Saturday against the winner of Friday's match between Washington & Lee (14-8) and UMass-Boston (12-3). The winners will play Sunday.
There are 44 teams in the men's field.
Williams won its last NCAA men's tennis title in 2013.
The Williams women, meanwhile, will head to MIT this weekend. The Ephs, who were 8-9, earned an at-large berth and will play Colby-Sawyer (16-6) in the first round on Friday. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of Johns Hopkins (13-6) and Rhode Island College (16-0) on Saturday. The final of the MIT Regional will be Sunday.
The Engineers will play Saturday against the winner of the Friday match between Sarah Lawrence (10-3) and Endicott (13-7).
The Williams women have been one of the more dominant programs in the 21st Century. The Ephs have won NCAA D-III titles in 2001 and 2002, 2008-2013, 2015 and 2017.