AMHERST — In less than three weeks, the newest University of Massachusetts basketball team will take to the court for its season opener.
There might not be any idea how many people will be in the Mullins Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9, when the Minutemen open against UMBC, but UMass coach Matt McCall said that sure beats the alternative.
"Coming through that tunnel on game days and you walk into an empty arena, was tough. I give our guys a lot of credit. We played well, and there were a couple of games where we struggled. That was a difficult thing to do," McCall said. "You go on a run and there's no crowd behind you. The other team is making a run and there's no crowd behind you there. Obviously, it probably helped us some on the road, but it's going to be great to have people back in this building."
McCall met with reporters last Tuesday for the first time this preseason. It was also the first time since the abrupt end of the 2019-20 season that he actually met with reporters face-to-face. This time it was actually inside the Mullins Center, where the team had just finished up a practice session.
The Minutemen are coming off an 8-7 record, and went 6-4 in the Atlantic 10. They eluded the Wednesday play-in game in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament and beat St. Joseph 100-66 in the first round, before losing to Saint Louis 86-72 in the quarterfinals.
McCall's team for 2021-22 may not have a Tre Mitchell, who is on the Basketball Hall of Fame's Karl Malone Power Forward Award watch list, on the roster. Mitchell is now at Texas. But of the five key newcomers to the UMass program, Penn State transfer Trent Buttrick and Boston College transfer Rich Kelly are graduate students, Montana transfer Michael Steadman is a senior, while UAlbany and Southern Connecticut transfers C.J. Kelly and Greg Jones are listed as juniors.
"I wasn't sure," how things were going to go at UMass, Rich Kelly said. "A coach [Tony Bergeron] left. A bunch of guys left. I wasn't sure how it was going to go. They totally just accepted me for who I was, as a person and as a player. It's been really enjoyable."
Kelly, whose younger brother John is a walk-on at UMass, averaged 11.0 points a game for Boston College last year and was second on the team with 38 assists. As a junior in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference that values the 3-point shot, Kelly led Quinnipiac with a 16.7 scoring average and was second in the MAAC. He had transferred from Quinnipiac to BC.
The UMass newcomer was asked about the focal point in practice. He said it went above and beyond just learning pick and roll defense or where to go on a fast break.
"I think it's building relationship with the guys. Half the team is returners and half are grad transfers who had been through the rigors of college," Kelly said. "We have a Jekyll and Hyde almost, two sides, and we have to mesh the team together. I think it's just getting comfortable with guys, building relationships that you can have honest conversations on the court. When you first meet someone, you're not going to yell at them. If you know them and you trust them, you allow them to talk to you. I think that's the biggest thing so far, and I'm pretty happy with how it's gone."
With the Minutemen playing six games in the first 13 days and eight games in 16 days, the fifth-year head coach said that having veteran newcomers will help navigate that early run of games.
"There's no question. Eight games in 16 days to start the season, so we're going to need our depth," McCall said. "We're also going to need that experience to give us the extra effort."
The Minutemen will play two of their first three games at home, against UMBC on the ninth and Penn State on Nov. 15. In between that is a game against Ivy League preseason favorite Yale. After those three games, the Minutemen will head for St. Petersburg, Fla., to play in the Jersey Mike's Classic. UMass will face Weber State, UNC-Greensboro and Ball State, all for the first time.
The Minutemen return home to play Pat Duquette's UMass Lowell team on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 24. UMass will then host Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 26. There are no times for either game, but it would be expected that the Lowell game would be a matinee leading into the holiday.