WESTFIELD — It was a wire-to-wire victory that finally kicked 2022 off on a good note for the MCLA men's basketball team.
Noah Yearsley had a double-double with game-high totals in points and rebounds, as the Trailblazers beat Westfield State Monday. Yearsley had 26 points and 10 rebounds in the win. The 26 were the most he scored since getting 26 in a loss at Hunter College back on Jan. 24, 2020.
He was one of four Trailblazers to reach the double-digit scoring mark. Among starters, Hayden Bird had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Bright Afful had 11. JoJo Garcia, a freshman from Nevada, came off the bench to score 15 points and pull down six boards. He was 5 for 7 from the floor and 4 for 6 from 3-point range. Bird was 0 for 7 in the first half.
The win improves MCLA's record to 6-6, and coach Derek Shell's squad is 1-0 in MASCAC. Westfield State is now 12-4 and 2-2 in conference play.
The Trailblazers, who haven't played since facing Division I UMass Lowell on Dec. 11, got rolling right away.
MCLA lost the tip, but Quentin Gittens turned Brenden Hamilton over. Gittens started the break to Yearsley, and he found Mamadou Diallo for the layup.
Gittens was whistled for two personal fouls in the first three minutes and went to the bench. Garcia came in, and that proved to be a key factor for MCLA.
He hit two of his four 3-point baskets in a 15-4 opening run for MCLA, a run that knocked the Owls on their heels. Westfield never recovered.
MCLA led 34-24 at halftime, holding Westfield to 9 of 32 shooting from the field. The Trailblazers were 14 for 35 and 6 for 14 from the 3-point arc. Yearsley had 15 points.
The second half belonged, in large part, to Bird. The former Drury standout got his first points on a 3-point shot with 17:41 remaining in the game. He finished the second half 5 for 9 from the floor and from 3-point range.
Gittens finished the game wih nine points, six rebounds and a team-high five assists.
The MCLA defense kept Westfield's two top scorers under wraps. Brendan Hamilton came into the game averaging 16.1 points per game and he was held to eight, while Justin Rennis scored seven. He had been averaging 14.5 points per game.
MCLA will be home Wednesday night to play Salem State at 7:30 p.m. Fans will not be admitted into the Amsler Campus Center.
———
MCLA (79)
Diallo 1-2 0-2 2, Bird 5-16 1-1 16, Gittens 3-14 2-2 9, Yearsley 9-16 5-8 26, Afful 3-6 5-6 11, Garcia 5-7 1-2 15, Avant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 14-21 79.
WESTFIELD STATE (64)
Teng 2-9 3-4 9, Brown 6-9 2-6 14, Rennis 2-10 2-5 7 Remiglio 4-10 0-0 9, Hamilton 4-10 0-0 8, McManus 0-3 0-0 0, Ohradlea 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 2-11 0-0 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Castill0 1-3 2-2 4, Kachmer 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 3-3 0-0 6, Keaveny 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 9-17 64.
Halftime — MCLA, 34-24. Rebounds — MCLA 46 (Yearsley 10, Bird 9, Diallo 7). Westfield 45 (Brown 7, Rennis 7). Assists — MCLA 15 (Gittens 5). Westfield 12 (Rennis 5). Turnovers — MCLA 14 (Diallo 3, Gittens 3, Afful 3). Westfield 11 (Hamilton 3).