The MCLA men's basketball team has four regular-season games left, two at home. If coach Derek Shell's Trailblazers finish that 2-2, the Trailblazers would get another home game.
The Trailblazers head into this weekend with a 9-10 record and a 4-4 mark in conference play. That puts them fourth in the league standings. Were the season to end today, it would earn them home playoff game.
The Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference announced back on Feb. 1, that due to COVID-19 related unbalanced schedules, all seven basketball-playing members would make the postseason tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22.
Usually, the top six teams qualify for the postseason, with the top two finishers in the regular season earning first-round byes. Then No. 3 would host No. 6, and No. 4 would host No.5. For the semifinal round, the tournament would be reseeded so the lowest remaining seed would play the top-seeded team.
Under the plan for 2022, only the top-seeded team would get a first-round bye. The No. 2 team would play No. 7 and so forth. The semifinal round would be played on Feb. 24, and would involve reseeding the four remaining teams, and the championship game would be played on the home court of the highest remaining seed.
So, using the current standings — and for the sake of discussion giving Westfield State the No. 1 seed — fourth-seeded MCLA would host No. 5 Fitchburg on Feb. 22. If MCLA wins, and No. 2 Salem and No. 3 Worcester lose, then the Trailblazers would host a semifinal game.
The Trailblazers head into the home stretch on a three-game winning streak. They beat Fitchburg at home and swept a home-and-home series with Framingham State. MCLA will go to Salem State on Saturday, play Worcester at home on Feb. 16, and then play home-and-home with Bridgewater on Feb. 18 and 20 to wrap up the regular season.
And with four games left in the regular season and at least one tournament game, former Drury standout Hayden Bird has 1,000 points in his sight. Bird has 945 points. He is one of four Trailblazers in double figures.
Bird leads the way at 18.7 points per game. Dylan Morris-Gray is second at 15.7, while Noah Yearsley is third at 15.0. Bird and Morris-Gray are the second and third-leading scorers in the conference, behind Salem's Sean Bryan, who averages 20 points per game.
The All-Berkshire backcourt of Taconic's Quentin Gittens and Drury's Reece Racette have been Swiss Army knives for Shell's team.
Gittens is averaging 11.1 points per game, leads the team with 3.7 assists per game and is second in rebounds at 6.7 per game. Racette averages 5.5 points per game, but his 7.8 boards per game tops the team and his 2.3 assists is second.
What makes Racette's rebounding so impressive is the fact that he is listed at 5-foot-10. Racette is fifth in MASCAC, and the four players ahead of him are 6-5 or taller.
Gittens, meanwhile, was named the co-player of the week in MASCAC, sharing the honor with Westfield's Justin Rennis.
The former Taconic standout scored 21 points, added 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in a win on the road at Fitchburg State.