The second season is set to begin Tuesday night for the members of the MCLA basketball teams.
The men and women will both be playing in their respective MASCAC conference tournaments. The men are the fourth seed, and will host No. 5 Fitchburg State. The game, however, will be played at Williams College.
"Due to recent events on campus, the college has decided to move the game to Williams," a text message from MCLA read. Tip-off will be 7:30 Tuesday night inside the Chandler Gymnasium in Williamstown. Spectators will have to show proof of vaccination, and doors will open at 7 p.m.
The women will be on the road as the No. 7 seed, playing at No. 2 Bridgewater State. That game will begin at 6 p.m.
MASCAC has, in the past, limited its tournament to a set number of teams. That has historically meant six teams with the top two getting quarterfinal byes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has impacted the schedules of some teams, conference officials announced back on Feb. 1, that all seven basketball-playing teams in MASCAC would make the tournament. The only team to get a quarterfinal bye is the top seed.
The tournament will be reseeded after the quarterfinal round, with the top-seeded team playing the lowest remaining team, while the other two quarterfinal winners will play at the highest remaining seed.
The championship games are Saturday on the home court of the highest-seeded teams.
Men's Tournament
The quarterfinal will be a rubber game, since MCLA and No. 5 seed Fitchburg split their two matchups. Interestingly enough, both were road victories.
On Jan. 24, Fitchburg came into the Amsler Campus Center and got out with a 60-59 win. In that game, Mikal Garcia hit two free throws with five seconds left in regulation, giving the Falcons a 60-57 lead. MCLA's Dylan Morris-Gray, who had a team-best 14 points in the game, missed a 3-point shot that would have tied the game. Brian Perez scored on the put-back, but he did not get fouled and the horn sounded with the Trailblazers one point shy of a tie.
A week later, MCLA made the trek along Route 2 to Central Massachusetts, and came home with a 74-64 win.
In that game, MCLA outscored Fitchburg 43-31 in the second half. Hayden Bird, who had 17 points, scored 12 of those in the second half, while Morris-Gray had 10 of his 13 points in the second stanza. Quentin Gittens had 21 points and seven rebounds in that game to lead the Trailblazers.
The last time MCLA won a MASCAC Tournament title was 1990, and the school was known as North Adams State then.
The other quarterfinal games feature No. 2 Salem State hosting No. 7 Framingham, and third-seeded Worcester State hosting Bridgewater. Westfield State is the No. 1 seed, and will play the lowest remaining seed in the semifinal round.
In the preseason, Westfield and Salem were picked as co-No. 1 teams. Worcester was third, followed by Fitchburg, Bridgewater, MCLA and Framingham.
A regular-season championship, however, is no guarantee of a tourney title. Since the 2010-11 season, MASCAC top seeds are 5-10 in winning tournament titles. In 2020, Westfield and Worcester shared the title, and Westfield won the tournament final. The year before, Salem State won both the regular-season and tournament title.
Women's Tournament
To describe coach David Bostick's first year as a rough one would be an understatement.
The Trailblazers won only one game this year, beating MASCAC rival Fitchburg 66-59 back on Feb. 2.
MCLA has been led by former Drury standout Brooke DiGennaro, who is averaging 15.7 points per game, good for fifth in the conference.
MCLA will open its tournament at second-seeded Bridgewater State, with a 6 p.m. tip-off set. The Bears beat MCLA 105-42 and then 82-40.
The top seed in the women's field is, for the second straight year, Framingham State. The Rams went 12-0 in conference play and have now won 24 straight conference regular-season games. The Rams were the overwhelming preseason No. 1 team in MASCAC, receiving five of the seven first-place votes in the coaches' poll.
The Rams, who won the tournament title in 2020, are led by former Mount Everett star athlete Gwendolyn Carpenter, the all-time leading scorer in Berkshire County high school history. Carpenter, a senior point guard for Framingham, averages 10.1 points per game and a conference-best 7.0 assists per game.
Framingham will begin its tournament play in the semifinal round on Thursday against the lowest remaining seed.
The other quarterfinal games will feature third-seeded Westfield State hosting No. 6 Fitchburg and No. 5 Salem State at No. 4 Worcester State.
Westfield State has three Berkshire County players, guards Alie Mendel of Hoosac Valley along with Isabella Aitken and Jordyn Lummus from Pittsfield.
In the last 11 seasons, nine regular-season champions or co-champions went on to win the tournament title and the auto bid to the D-III tournament. The only times in those 11 years that it did not happen were in 2011 when Holly McGovern coached the MCLA women to the tournament title after Bridgewater won the regular-season crown, and in 2012 when Westfield won the regular-season title but Bridgewater won the tournament.