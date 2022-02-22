BRIDGEWATER — The season came to a close on Tuesday night for MCLA women's basketball.
The Trailblazers, seeded seventh in the MASCAC Tournament, fell to No. 2 Bridgewater State 79-40 in a quarterfinal.
MCLA finishes its 2021-22 campaign, its first under head coach David Bostick, with a 1-23 record.
An upset did appear to be brewing in the early minutes, as the visitors answered an early 6-0 hole with an 8-0 run of their own. Maddie Teta then scored nine straight for the Trailblazers, including a 3-pointer that made it 15-8 MCLA.
Bostick's crew led 17-9 after one quarter. With seven minutes left in the first half, Olivia Pressley's layup kept the MCLA lead at 23-17. However, the Trailblazers didn't make another field goal until the third quarter.
Bridgewater overtook the No. 7 seed midway through the second. Brooke DiGennaro sank a pair of foul shots to draw MCLA within 28-26, but that was as close as the visitors got the rest of the way.
It was a nine-point game at halftime, and the Bears made it double-digits quickly from there. Another set of freebies by DiGennaro came with seven minutes left in the third, cutting the deficit to 43-30.
DiGennaro, a former Drury star, played 40 minutes and had 13 points to go with eight rebounds, four steals and an assist. She shot 1 of 9 from 3-point land, but 6 of 8 from the foul line. In 16 games her second season she averaged 30 minutes a night, scoring 15.7 points per game. She had 54 rebounds, 48 steals and 24 assists.
Emma Butler, a first year out of Lenox, also got the start and played 35 minutes. She was 1 of 5 from the floor for two points, a rebound and a blocked shot. Butler started five games and played in 20, averaging 13.6 minutes a night in her debut regular season. She scored 11 points, grabbed 22 rebounds.
Teta led MCLA with 15 points. The Trailblazers shot 25.5 percent from the field and 2 of 17 on 3s. MCLA played only six women in the game.
Bridgewater forced 18 turnover and won the rebounding battle 68-32. Destiny Fitzgerald had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Arielle Cleveland had 11 points and 16 boards off the bench.
Elsewhere in the MASCAC Tournament, Worcester State beat Salem State 83-52 and Westfield State beat Fitchburg State 101-54. For Westfield, former Hoosac Valley star Alison Mendel had 15 points, while Pittsfield product Jordyn Lummus had 13 points and seven assists. Former General Isabella Aitken added three points and four rebounds.
Top-seeded Framingham State had a bye into the semifinals.