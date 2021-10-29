NORTH ADAMS — Not too much surprises a college coach. However, when MCLA women's soccer coach Deb Raber got word that she was named the recipient of the Mike Berticelli Excellence in Coaching Education Award, that was certainly unexpected.
"Oh yeah, of course," Raber said of the surprise. "It's completely humbling when you see the list of people who have received that award since 2000. To be included on that list is absolutely humbling."
United Soccer Coaches, the umbrella association for coaches at among others, the college level, announced the award earlier in the week.
Raber, a member of the National Coaching Academy Staff for the association, becomes the 22nd person to receive the prestigious recognition from her peers. The award is named in honor of Berticelli, the former United Soccer Coaches Vice President of Education and men’s coach at the University of Notre Dame who passed away in 2000. Raber serves as instructor for both the National and Advanced National Diploma courses as well as all levels of the association’s Goalkeeping certification courses.
“Deb Raber is a most appropriate and deserving recipient of our Berticelli Award,” Ian Barker, Director of Coaching Education, said in a statement. “She is a thoughtful and compassionate educator who has the ability to keep curriculum relevant for coaches at every level of the game. She is an integral part of our National Academy Staff. The candidates at our diploma courses are very fortunate to have her serving on the instructional staff.”
"It's hard to say what it means to me," Raber said. "There are so many thoughts and emotions that go with it. I would have to say the thing that is most important to me is being recognized for the teacher that I am. The recognition of the impact that I've had on people through my teaching is probably the biggest thing for me."
Raber joins a pretty exclusive list that includes past winners Peter Gooding and David Saward. Gooding, the 2004 Berticelli Award winner, retired as the men's soccer coach at Amherst College in 2006. Saward, who won the award in 2009, retired in 2017 after 33 years as the men's coach at Middlebury. Also among the award recipients are former Hartwick College men's coach Jim Lennox (2000) and current University of North Carolina women's coach Anson Dorrance (2001).
"I went to school to be a teacher. My education is in teaching. My undergraduate [at Green Mountain College] is all about teaching," Raber said. "My teaching path took another route, and I'm using soccer as that avenue."