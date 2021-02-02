When the University of Massachusetts hits the Mullins Center court Wednesday night, it will end the fourth time the Minutemen have had at least a week off between games.
That has been challenging for coaches and players alike.
"It goes without saying that it doesn't get any easier," UMass senior guard Carl Pierre said. "Being that we've been in the situation before, we kind of have a little more of an idea of how to approach it. Since we've stopped, we've tried to maintain our intensity, continue to compete so we can stay in shape.
"Kind of have a positive attitude day in and day out."
Pierre and UMass will play Fordham in an Atlantic 10 Conference matchup. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on NESN.
UMass comes into the game with a 5-4 record, but a 4-2 mark in the Atlantic 10. Fordham is 1-8, and the Rams have played all of their games within the A-10.
The teams met back on Jan. 17, with UMass earning a 65-46 win, winning its third straight game. Should coach Matt McCall's team win the rematch, it would mark the first time the Minutemen were 5-2 in conference play since the 2011-12 season. That year, a Derek Kellogg-coached team went 25-12 and 11-8 in the A-10. That team, led by guard Chaz Williams, made it to Madison Square Garden and the NIT Final Four. They lost to Stanford in a semifinal.
"The whole year is a challenge, right?" McCall said during a Tuesday afternoon Zoom call with reporters. "We've had 13 games canceled or postponed. I counted last week on Tuesday, when we thought we were going to VCU and ended up staying home. The challenge then becomes, who's contact traced, who's got to quarantine, who's had COVID, who can work out and who cannot practice, who can practice, who has to go to the hotel for 10 days. You try to bring great energy, you try to bring great attitude, you try to keep your guys engaged as much as possible. We have not played 5-on-5 in practice since before La Salle [on Jan. 9].
"With that being said, that makes practice a challenge, and you have to get creative."
UMass didn't play its first game until Dec. 11. They missed, among other things, playing in the Mohegan Sun "Bubbleville." UMass had nine days off between losses to Bryant and George Mason, and then paused from Dec. 30 until the Jan. 9 game against La Salle. UMass had a home game with Saint Louis postponed, and then lost last week's two games at VCU and George Mason.
When the road trip to Virginia was postponed, McCall said it would give his players a chance to rest and a chance to heal bumps, bruises and injuries. Tre Mitchell hurt his shoulder in the 69-60 loss to Davidson on Jan. 24. Dibaji Walker has been playing with a thumb injury that McCall had said earlier can't get any worse but is painful. Kolton Mitchell was in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit in the Davidson game.
The fourth-year coach did not say who would, or would not play.
"We've got a couple of different things going on. We've got guys that are dealing with some injuries that are just hard to play with," McCall said. "You're dealing with a wrist injury on your shooting hand, that's a hard injury to play with. That's almost just a pain tolerance thing. If you're dealing with a shoulder injury, that's a hard thing to play with. If you're dealing with how did it go on a 10-day quarantine and get out the day of the game, can you go out and perform? We have a bunch of gametime decisions to make. I think in the A-10, you have to have seven healthy scholarship players with an expectation to go out and compete.
"As of right now, we definitely have seven, but we have some some guys that are dealing with a couple of different things that'll be game-time decisions for us."