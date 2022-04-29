AMHERST — The calendar might have read April 28, but the apparel screamed February.
The University of Massachusetts football team had its final practice before Saturday's spring game on Thursday morning. They were inside McGuirk Alumni Stadium, practicing in the elements. First year head coach Don Brown might normally have shifted the practice inside the bubble that covers the adjacent practice field, but workmen had been busy since sunrise taking the bubble down and putting it away.
"What's kind of good is that it was a little chilly here today, so I felt like it was New England in the Fall," Brown said. "It's my favorite time of the year. New England, Fall, ball. Life is good."
After an earlier-than-usual start, the last of 14 practices wrapped up shortly before 9:30 a.m. Players and coaches were most anxious to get off the McGuirk turf and head to the locker room.
"I thought it was a good day," Brown said. "We're a little down in a couple of numbers. You saw, the speed isn't down. We've taken a little bit of the punishment off their bodies to get them through the final practice and looking at Saturday. Some teams, you can't do it with. I mean that sincerely."
The Thursday practice also set up Saturday's annual Spring Game festivities. The festivities will begin at noon with some drills to get the players in the proper frame of mind and get their "motors" running. After that, Brown said Scott McLafferty and the sports performance staff will warm the team up, and pregame individual warmups will take place.
"Then you'll see 'Thunderstruck.' The music will come on. It'll be no-huddle, fast paced," Brown said, adding that will wrap up the first quarter of the day.
For fans who might not know, the "Thunderstruck" portion of practice usually happens about an hour into the workout when the song by AC-DC blares and both sides go full tilt. It has been an important part of the UMass spring practice schedule.
"The next three quarters will be 15-minute, running-time and a scoring system. The offense has their way of scoring points as does the defense," Brown said. "It allows the defense to score points for a fumble, an interception, a sack. It kind of gives you a legitimate scoring system."
What fans won't see, however, is a flat-out regular game.
"No tackling. Tag-offs, but at full speed," Brown said. "I know how they practice. I'm not worried about what the speed of it is going to look like. They'll go. I know they'll go."
As the Minutemen get ready to put the pads away until later in the summer, Brown was asked about if one side of the ball might be a little bit ahead of the other.
"I think it's been good give and take all spring," he said. "To be honest with you, who gives a [bleep] We have June. We have July. We have August. The bottom line is the first true measure will be when we're in New Orleans" to play the season opener Sept. 3.
"That's when you can ask me that question, and I'll tell you exactly the right answer."