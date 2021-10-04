The Williams College dynamic duo of quarterback Bobby Maimaron and wide receiver Frank Stola continue to rewrite the Ephs record books.
With four touchdown passes in Saturday's 28-3 win over Bowdoin, Maimaron is now the career leader in TD tosses. He has six this year, giving him 46 career touchdown passes. That broke the record of 45 set by Pat Moffitt, who graduated in 2011.
With six games remaining, the senior quarterback from Duxbury can open up some distance between himself and Moffitt, while also making a career mark hard to get.
One difference between Maimaron and Moffitt is that Maimaron has played for Williams teams that had nine-game football schedules. Moffitt's teams had eight-game schedules.
Maimaron also has three rushing touchdowns, and those 18 points now give him 126 career points, moving him up to No. 9 all-time. He passed kicker Pat Barnard, who had 123 points. Up next for Maimaron is wide receiver Darren Hartwell, who has 138.
Stola is now No. 3 in scoring all-time. The senior wide receiver caught two TD passes in the Bowdoin win, and the 12 points now gives him 186 career points. He passed running back Brian Morrissey, who had 184.
Up next in the scoring race is No. 2 scorer Fred Storz, who has 200 points. The all-time leader is Mark Kossick with 268 points. Other than Stola, the top three scorers were all running backs.
Stola increased his lead in the career TD catch race to 27 with the two TDs against Bowdoin.
A look at the conference
One-third of the way through the 2021 NESCAC football season, and things aren't a whole lot clearer than they were prior to the Week 1 kickoffs.
While three teams are undefeated, those three have not run away from the next level of conference teams.
Williams, Trinity and Wesleyan are all 3-0, while Amherst and Hamilton are each 2-1.
The Ephs host Colby on Saturday at Farley-Lamb Field, and a win by Mark Raymond's team would make Williams 4-0, which the Ephs last reached in 2018.
That year, Williams beat Bowdoin, Colby, Trinity and Bates, but then finished up 1-4, including losses in both Little Three games. Bobby Maimaron was injured in the loss to Wesleyan and did not play in the season finale against Amherst.
It's the second consecutive season that Wesleyan has opened up with a 3-0 mark. In fact, the Cardinals went to 5-0 before losing. Trinity hasn't been 3-0 since 2017, when the Bantams won seven straight to open the season.
Game of the Week
There were a pair of 3-point victories in Week 3, but the surprising one came in Lewiston, Maine, as undefeated Wesleyan beat Bates 27-24.
It was a back-and-forth affair with five lead changes and one tie. For a while, it looked like the Bobcats were going to beat the Cardinals for the first time since 2005.
When Brendan Costa scored on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the host Bobcats went up 24-20. It was a 10-play, 79-yard drive, with the key play being a 14-yard pass from Costa to Caleb Bolden that put the ball on the Wesleyan 1-yard line. Costa scored on the next play.
The Fighting Dan DiCenzo's marched right back down the field and scored on a 13-play, 75-yard drive. David Estevez's second touchdown pass of the game was a 5-yard toss to Luis Sanchez.
Bates had two last chances to force a tie or get a win. Costa fumbled on the Wesleyan 44 and the ball was recovered by the Cards' Isaiah Miller. Then, Costa had a pass picked off by Darreyl Williams on the Cardinal 27. Had either play gone the other way, there might be only two undefeated teams in the conference.
NESCAC awards
Two Wesleyan players earned NESCAC player-of-the-week awards. David Estevez was named the offensive player of the week and kicker Daniel Yoon was the special teams winner.
Estevez, a senior, splits time between quarterback and wide receiver for the Cardinals. He was 12 for 12 for 123 yards passing with two touchdowns, ran the ball 16 times for 40 yards and had two receptions for 61 yards in Wesleyan's 27-24 win at Bates.
Yoon, a sophomore, made field goals of 37 and 26 yards, and was 3 for 3 on point-after kicks.
The defensive player of the week was Hamilton senior linebacker Mike Cairns. Cairns had 10 tackles, eight solo, and had an interception return for a touchdown as Hamilton beat Colby 27-14. It was the Continentals' first win over the Mules since 2006.
New England Top 20
The Noontime Sports Top 20 came out Monday morning, with five NESCAC schools on the list.
Western New England is the No. 1 team in New England this week, followed by Trinity, Williams and Wesleyan in that order. Amherst is ranked 19th and Middlebury is 20th.
One of those teams might not be in the Top 20 next week because Amherst or Middlebury will have to lose.