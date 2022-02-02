If the Williams College men's basketball team cannot reschedule this past weekend's games, it will not hurt the Ephs — or Connecticut College and Trinity.
The New England Small College Athletic Conference put out a statement Monday morning that states because of scheduling issues, every NESCAC team will participate in both the basketball and ice hockey tournaments.
"Due to COVID-19 protocols creating challenges for NESCAC teams to reschedule games this winter and the potential for a disparity in the number of regular-season conference games played, the NESCAC membership has agreed to modify the basketball and ice hockey championships for the 2021-22 season," the statement read. "All NESCAC teams will be included in this year’s basketball and ice hockey championship fields. Furthermore, any conference game not able to be played will be declared a no contest."
However, fans interested in seeing Williams play at home might have to wait a bit longer.
"The conference presidents have updated their policies for fans. As of Feb. 1, the release read, those policies will at the discretion of the schools," read a statement from NESCAC.
Williams athletic director Lisa Melendy wrote, in a text to The Eagle, "Likely not right away," regarding non-students returning to Chandler Gym or Lansing Chapman Rink. The Williams men will host Wesleyan Friday in basketball, while men's hockey is scheduled to host Wesleyan and Trinity this weekend.
Amherst is in a similar boat, as a release put out Monday said that Amherst would only permit students at basketball and hockey games until Feb. 14.
NESCAC schools Bowdoin, Trinity, Wesleyan and Connecticut College are permitting either 50 or 75 percent of capacity in their indoor facilities. Bowdoin is at 75 percent, the others are at 50 percent. All of them require anyone not part of the school's testing bubble to be fully vaccinated, with proof, and to wear masks.
MCLA announced on Monday that fans would be permitted back in the Amsler Campus Center for men's and women's basketball games. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Visiting team fans will sit behind the team bench, while MCLA fans will sit opposite the benches.
On Tuesday, the Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference announced that, like NESCAC, every team in the conference will make it to the basketball and hockey tournaments.
In a statement from the conference, "With the pandemic and the challenges that come with it, the MASCAC has made changes to the winter sports tournaments for basketball, men's ice hockey and indoor track and field.
"For basketball and men's ice hockey, all seven teams will make it into the tournament. The first round of games will be 2v7, 3v6, 4v5 with the top seed getting a bye. The bracket will be reseeded after the first round. The highest seed in each contest will be hosting.
"For hockey, the tournament dates are now Saturday, Feb. 26, Tuesday, March 1 and Saturday, March 5. The basketball dates have not changed. Those are Tuesday, Feb. 22, Thursday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 26."
Currently, Derek Shell's MCLA men are sixth in the seven-team conference, while first-year coach David Bostwick's 0-16 women's team is seventh. MCLA does not sponsor hockey.
Fans will be able to return to the Amsler Center for Friday's women's game against Maine-Fort Kent, and Feb. 9, for a conference doubleheader with Framingham State.
Since NESCAC became a formal playing conference with postseason championships back in 2000, eight of the 11 basketball schools and eight of the 10 hockey schools had been eligible to play in the tournament. Bates does not field teams in ice hockey.
As of Monday morning, the Williams men had the most NESCAC games to potentially make up. The Ephs' home series last weekend with Connecticut College and Trinity was postponed. Those dates have not yet been rescheduled, but with the announcement by NESCAC, they may not have to be.
The other conference game that was scrubbed from the schedule was a Colby-at-Bates game on Friday night.
The Williams women and both Williams hockey teams have not, as of now, lost any conference games due to postponements. Practically every team in NESCAC hockey and basketball circles has lost at least one non-league game during the season.
The basketball regular season is scheduled to conclude on Feb. 13 and seeds will be determined by conference winning percentage. First-round and quarterfinal games for the NESCAC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships will be held the weekend of Feb. 18-20. The semifinals and championship games will be held on Feb. 26 and 27, respectively.
The ice hockey regular season will finish on Feb. 20 and seeds will be determined by points percentage. The NESCAC Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Championship will begin with first-round and quarterfinal games on the weekend of Feb. 25-27. The semifinals and the final will be held on March 5 and 6, respectively.