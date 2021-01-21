The quiet from college gymnasiums and ice rinks in Berkshire County has been deafening this winter. Williams College and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, along with their respective college sports conferences, fielded no teams in any of the winter sports.
Spring might be another story, but the plans for the spring seasons are still up in the air.
In an email from NESCAC, where Williams is a member, "Planning continues for spring sports. There is no timeline for a decision at the moment."
MASCAC, which MCLA is a member of, was also asked about the possibility of spring sports. A reply stated that "The MASCAC Presidents plan to make an announcement regarding spring sports in February."
Williams fields spring sports teams in baseball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's track and field, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's golf.
MCLA's spring sports teams are in baseball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis and men's golf.
While NESCAC and MASCAC continue to discuss whether or not to have spring sports, the Commonwealth Coast Conference announced earlier this week that it would not try to play sports in the winter. Spring sports are another matter.
"At this time, it is the Conference’s intent to sponsor CCC competition for spring sports beginning March 27 pending the Board’s review of health guidance and travel restrictions," a statement from the conference read. "Spring sports include baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s golf, and women’s track and field."
The third player in NESCAC history, and the first one not from Williams, was selected in Thursday's MLS Super Draft.
Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci of Connecticut College was taken in the third round by the New York Red Bulls.
Marcucci is the first NESCAC player taken since Williams midfielder Khari Stephenson was chosen by the Kansas City Wizards with the 27th selection in 2004. Eph forward Alex Blake was taken with the 28th pick the year before by the Colorado Rapids.
"I know this is a dream come true for him and probably something he has visualized about every day for the last several years," Conn. College coach Reuben Burk said in a statement. "He has earned this opportunity, and we couldn't be happier and more excited for him. AJ is a true example of how dedication, commitment, and self-belief can open up doors that others might say can't be opened. We all look forward to watching AJ seize this opportunity."