Monday was a pretty good, no, make that a very good day for Neumann University men's basketball coach Jim Rullo.
Rullo, who is married to the former Maureen Michaels, a Taconic High School 1,000-point scorer, had two events on Monday that if one came through, it would have made it a great day.
"It was almost like Cinderella, tap your heels. I said if you're a basketball fan in Philadelphia, I'm not sure if this day gets better," he said. "By 12:30, 1 o'clock, it's where you're going in the NCAA Tournament with a great group of guys. You're able to grab some lunch with good friends and then you're able to get to the Palestra, do your thing and watch your daughter play."
When the 64-team field for the NCAA Division III men's tournament came out, Rullo's Atlantic East champion Knights found out they would play Williams in a pod at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. Some five hours later, daughter Molly and her Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball team won the Philadelphia Catholic League championship before a big crowd in the Mecca of college basketball. O'Hara beat Archbishop Carroll 55-30.
"As a coach, I'm ultra-competitive. As a father in the stands, just sitting there, there are challenges associated with that," he said. "She performed quite well. It was a great day because, if there's one thing my family does, is they show up in force. We had about 35-40 people at the Palestra supporting Molly."
Cardinal O'Hara is the reigning Pennsylvania Class 5A state champion and will begin its quest to repeat next week. Jim and Maureen Rullo met at Drexel where they both played Division I basketball.
Rullo and the Knights, meanwhile, boarded a bus after practice Wednesday for the 340-mile journey to Alliance, Ohio and the University of Mount Union.
Williams and Neumann will meet in Friday's first game, which tips off at 3:20 p.m. The second game features the hosts against New Jersey's Stevens Institute of Technology. The winners will play Saturday at 5:50 p.m.
"It's why selfishly I coach," said Rullo, in a phone interview with The Eagle. "I had a chance to do this at the Division I level [at Drexel] my senior year, got to the NCAA Tournament after losing twice, in my sophomore and junior year in the conference final. To be able to get over the hump and achieve our goal as a player and to be able to participate in something you see on TV and you dream about was pretty neat. For anyone to win at any level is challenging. To win a championship, you need some good fortune and you need to have a selfless group of individuals that buy into things.
"It was a joy to see the reaction [to the selection] by my players because at the end of the day, I as a player remember and it's the culmination of all your hard work."
Neumann enters the tournament as a conference champion, albeit one that trailed for nearly 38 minutes of a 61-59 win over Marymount. The game was tied 50-59 when Jalen Vaughn's jumper with three seconds left in regulation put the Knights back on top and the clock expired without Marymount getting off a final shot.
The Knights enter the tournament with a 21-7 record and were 10-2 in conference play. At one point Neumann had won seven straight games.
Neumann is located in Aston Township, Pa., some 28 miles southwest of Philadelphia City Hall. But the Knights consider themselves a Philly basketball team. What does that mean?
"If you can envision the old Temple teams with John Chaney, that's kind of what I try to simulate with my group based upon their strengths and weaknesses," Rullo said. "I think we know our limitations, but we're going to play hard. We're at the stage right now where we have some confidence and we're playing starter. The challenge for us is to make sure that we do it for 40 minutes.
"Especially against good teams like Williams, you can't afford those or two or three-minute stretches."
Philadelphia teams, from Chaney and Aaron McKie's Owls to Jay Wright's Villanova Wildcats tend to emphasize being tough. Rullo said that's what he wants to see from his squad.
"It's that tough brand of basketball. Sharing the basketball on offense, it's making the extra pass," he said. "It's taking good quality shots and its about being tough. When I say tough, it's all those little things that a lot of kids don't want to do. It's diving on the floor for loose balls. It's knowing your assignments. It's stepping up and making free throws at the end of games. It's not turning the ball over. It's all those things I look for and I think it's a fun way to play.
"If we had guys, like Williams, who could shoot 40 percent from three, we would be different. Right now, we don't have that, so we're going to have to do it in a different way."