Sixteen days after the University of Massachusetts introduced Frank Martin as it's new men's basketball coach, he has been operating at light speed.
Martin completed the hiring of his coaching staff on Thursday, when the school announced that Allen Edwards was coming to Amherst as the associate head coach.
"Super excited to once again line up with Allen Edwards on my side," Martin said in a statement. "I was fortunate enough coach him in high school and watched him grow as a coach, after completing his unbelievably successful playing career. He brings unbelievable experience as a former head coach and a lead assistant coach for tremendous coaches."
Edwards comes to Amherst after spending the previous two seasons on Stan Johnson's staff at Loyola Marymount, where the team was 24-27 in the last two years. The Lions did finish with a winning record in West Coast Conference play in the 2020-21 season, the first season over .500 in nearly a decade. He came to LMU after four seasons as the head coach at Wyoming, where he had two 20-win seasons and won 61 games.
Edwards played for Martin at Miami Senior High School and then played for Rick Pitino at Kentucky. He was a reserve on the 1996 Kentucky team that beat UMass 81-74 in the Final Four played at The Meadowlands.
The new associate head coach worked for Tubby Smith at Kentucky, and was an assistant at Morehead State, VCU, Towson, Western Kentucky and Wyoming.
Edwards joins newcomers Will Bailey and Brian Steele on Martin's staff. Ricky Harris is the lone holdover from the Matt McCall era, and he remains in his spot as director of opertations. Until Martin was hired, Harris had been the only staff member in the men's basketball office.
Martin, his staff, and the players on campus took to the Southwest Residential Area to talk up students. Martin brought pizza for students who came to talk to the coaches and play a little pickup with the Minutemen.
“It’s been pretty fun getting to know the students on campus and just play with them,” UMass forward Dyondre Dominguez told the Massachusetts Daily Collegian. “It’s like gaining a relationship so it’s fun. We wanted to come out here and hoop with everybody. Coaches wanted to bring pizza for the students, so we decided to just come hoop with them.”
The roster is beginning to take a little shape too. Two players who went to South Carolina to play for Martin have decided to come north. Ta'Quan Woodley a 6-foot-8 forward from Camden, N.J., made his announcement on social media at the start of the Month. Wildens Leveque, a 6-foot-10 post player from Brockton posted two days ago that "I'm all in," and was in a screen shot with Martin and Woodley in UMass jerseys.
Martin and UMass are reportedly a frontrunner for the services of guard Rahsool Diggins, who entered the transfer portal after his freshman season at UConn. Diggins is a 6-2 guard who played at Archbishop Wood in suburban Philadelphia. He played in nine games for Danny Hurley at UConn.
Diggins reportedly chose UConn over Kansas, Villanova and Florida. He turned down an oppotunity to visit Penn State, according to Adam Zagoria, and also has a visit with new coach Archie Miller at Rhode Island.