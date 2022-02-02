The next college football coach who says he is disappointed on National Signing Day will likely be the first.
Which is why new University of Massachusetts coach Don Brown said he and his new staff accomplished what they set out to do.
"I thought we did a really good job of really getting involved in high schools from here to Florida and all the way to California," Brown said as the final members of the newest crop of Minutemen were unveiled on a NESN television show. ""Guys did a great job jumping on the road and finding the 22 that we felt were attractive and could fit in here at the university.
"We're really excited about that part of it."
That number increased to 23 total as the sun set, with the addition of Belleville, Mich., linebacker Aaron Alexander. Of the 23, 13 of them are currently on campus for the spring semester. Two of the newcomers on campus are junior college players, three are incoming freshmen, while eight are newcomers from the transfer portal.
Between incoming freshmen and transfers, there are 10 different states that have provided UMass with players. Florida, perhaps one of the richest recruiting grounds in the nation, is the home state of six Minutemen. Massachusetts has five recruits, while California has four.
"We also attacked the transfer portal," Brown said. "We've done a good job in that area as well. We're about 50-50 in terms of our numbers in that area."
Brown said the transfer portal is, and will continue to be important.
"In this day and age, the transfer portal is here to stay. If guys are missing and have left a hole in your depth chart, obviously, that's what you're trying to find is a guy who can fill that need," Brown said. "I search for guys who are looking for playing time. That's what I'm searching for. I search for guys that want to make a move that want to play the game. I think that's a really important piece. Their hearts are in the right place. They're focused on the task at hand and they want to play the game of football."
Brown and his staff are reportedly not finished. Kicker A.J. Vinatieri, the son of former Patriot and Colt kicker Adam, announced on Twitter earlier in the week that he was committing to UMass. According to the football website, his name had not yet been added to the list of players signed.
"To Coach Brown and all of the UMass coaching staff for trusting me and providing this opportunity," he wrote, "100% committed."
A look at the class shows that 15 of the incoming recruits are on the defensive side of the ball. There are four defensive linemen, one player who is listed as both a linebacker and defensive lineman and four other linebackers, while there are a recruit list-high six defensive backs.
The last four players announced on Wednesday fit into the linebacker and defensive back mode. Linebackers Alexander and Derrieon Craig, and defensive backs Jeremiah McGill and Donovan Turner were the final four pieces from Wednesday.
Brown said one thing that this class, and future UMass recruiting classes will have as a key component is speed.
"On both sides of the ball, the number one criteria is we're looking for guys that can run at their position," Brown said. "We will sacrifice a little size for speed, and that's not only on defense but on offense. If you have the ability to run and create space for yourself on offense and you can close that space on defense, that gives you a chance to get around the ball and do some good things."
According to 247sports.com, UMass has the 112th recruiting class in the nation. Six of UMass' opponents in the fall ranked within the website's top 100.
The school with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation is Texas A&M. The Aggies have seven, 5-star recruits, 18, 4-star recruits and three, 3-star recruits.
The other teams in the top 100 are Arkansas State (67), Tulane (74), Buffalo (80), Toledo (88) ad Liberty (90).