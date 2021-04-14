There are a number of position battles going on at the University of Massachusetts' spring football camp.
None may be decided until the players return for summer training camp in preparation for the 2021 season. None are, however, as important as the battle going on for the starting quarterback's position. That is because in two seasons and 16 football games, Walt Bell and his staff have run seven players through the position.
Bell has said that while he would like to have one quarterback win the job sooner than later, the third-year head coach has emphasized that the job will be won when it is won, and nobody will be anointed the starter until the competition ends.
The competition seems to be between veteran Garrett Dzuro and newcomers to the quarterbacks room Tyler Lytle and Zamar Wise.
Dzuro split time in 2020's four-game season with Will Koch. Now, he is battling with Wise and Lytle. Wise was a late signee in 2020 and was at wide receiver for the season. He was recruited as a quarterback and is getting a chance to win the job.
As a transfer from the University of Colorado, Lytle has the most experience. He is a redshirt sophomore from Redondo Beach, Calif., who played in seven games over two seasons for the Buffaloes of the Pac-12 Conference. He only threw six passes, completing four.
"It's been great" at UMass, Lytle said during a video conference with reporters. "I feel like I've been welcomed with open arms. My teammates have been great. The coaches have been great. The coaching staff is always around for getting extra work. I feel like everything I've asked for, whether it's help in studying a new offense, I've gotten it. From a teammate's perspective, they've really welcomed me with open arms. Things are really coming together."
Lytle is in the quarterbacks room with Dzuro, who started the 2020 season finale at Liberty, Wise, Josiah Johnson and Luke McMenamin. Johnson is also listed as a tight end.
The newest member of the UMass quarterbacks room is a little bit different than the others in there, as well as some quarterbacks from before. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, the California resident is more of a pocket quarterback, but he has learned to use his legs to become a bit more escapable.
Lytle was a top recruit at Colorado, but things did not work out in Boulder. Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell was asked about Lytle's future at a season-ending press conference.
"Tyler has his personal situation and what he wants to accomplish. I am going to encouurage him anyway I can to find success for himself. He is a great kid," Dorrell said. "I want him to end his career on his terms. That is what he is looking to do."
While Lytle hadn't seen a ton of action in Boulder, the redshirt sophomore quarterback said the redshirt and two active years on the field has given him a fair amount of experience, and Lytle feels it could be a leg up on some of his competition.
"This is my fourth head coach and fifth offensive coordinator," Lytle said. "So I'm becoming somewhat of a pro at learning new offenses and adapting to new coaching styles. Coach [Frederick] Walker and Coach [Walt] Bell have been great. Learning a new offense, I think I took a lot of things from Colorado in terms of maturity and growing up and the mental aspect of the game. Just continuing to build on that here."
The spring game is Saturday, May 1, and the UMass opener is Sept. 4 at Pittsburgh. It will be four months from the spring game until the opener.
"I'm just thinking about meetings and workouts, meetings tonight and workouts tomorrow," Lytle said. "I try to stay as nearsighted as possible. You start thinking about September, October, November, you can kind of lose your mind a bit. Of course you want to play, but I'm just focused on getting better."