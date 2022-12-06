No. 4 Williams men pull away in second half to beat Oneonta; Williams women upset No. 11 Nazarth in hockey

ONEONTA, N.Y. — The Williams College men’s basketball team did not get to be No. 4 in the nation by falling behind at halftime and not making a charge.
The Ephs trailed by 11 points at intermission Tuesday night against SUNY Oneonta, but the Williams defense clamped down and held the Red Dragons to 20 points in a 66-56 win on the road for coach Kevin App’s squad.
Williams (8-0) ran into another zone defense and made only 11 of 32 from the floor in the first half. The difference in the half was that the Red Dragons (6-2) were 13 for 32 from the floor in the opening half and 6 for 9 from the foul line, compared to 1 for 2 for the Ephs.
Oneonta held Williams to two points over the final 2:30 of the first half and took a 36-25 lead into the locker room.
The game turned when the clock clicked under 10 minutes. Oneonta’s Joseph Bull turned the ball over and Cole Prowitt-Smith, who had 21 points to lead the Ephs, scored in the paint to cut what had been a 11-point lead for Oneonta to 45-44.
Brandon Roughley fouled Bull, who missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Prowitt-Smith got the rebound and went coast-to-coast, giving Williams its first lead since it was 13-12 with 8:42 left in the first half.
Declan Porter and Nate Karren each finished with 13 points. Karren also had eight rebounds for the Ephs.
“Tonight, and against St. Lawrence, they didn’t flinch,” coach Kevin App said after the game. “They could blame all sorts of stuff, but they stuck with it. It was just settling down, understanding it was going to be a physical game, and not shying away from that. I thought we played with more rhythm on the offensive end in the second half, and several guys stepped up.”
Ben McGraw had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Dragons.
Williams will finish its first-semester schedule on Saturday, hosting Springfield at 4 p.m.
———
WILLIAMS (66)
Prowitt-Smith 8-15 4-7 21, Porter 5-12 1-2 13, Karren 5-10 3-3 13, Spivy 3-5 2-4 9, Roughley 2-4 0-0 4, Hansen 1-2 1-2 3, Arnold 1-1 1-1 3, Glatzer 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 0-4 0-0 0, Moon 0-0 0-0 0. Ttals 25-55 12-19 66.
ONEONTA (56)
McGraw 8-19 4-5 21, Ortale 5-11 2-5 13, Derice 2-9 2-4 8, Wooden 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-4 9, Craft 1-1 0-0 2, Castillo 0-1 1-4 1, Harts 0-0 0-0 0, Teaney 0-1 -0- 0. Totals 20-57, 11-22 56.
Halftime: Oneonta 36-25. 3-point baskets: Williams 4-17 (Porter 2-7, Prowitt-Smith 1-3, Spivy 1-2). Oneonta 5-26 (Derice 2-7, McGraw 1-7, Ortale 1-5, Williams 1-5). Rebounds: Williams 35 (Karren 8, Spivy 8, Prowitt-Smith 5). Oneonta 33 (McGraw 13, Derice 5). Assists: Williams 10 (Karren 3). Oneonta 11 (McGraw 3).
Williams women’s hockeyWILLIAMSTOWN — The sound of an upset echoed across Division III college hockey Tuesday night.
Four different Williams skaters scored goals and first-year goalie Erin Pye had 31 saves as the Ephs upset 11th-ranked Nazareth 4-1 at Lansing Chapman Rink.
Pye was especially solid in the first and second periods when she topped 12 and 13 shots respectively. She lost her shutout bid on a goal by Nikolle Van Stralen with 23 seconds left, but recorded her first varsity win.
“Erin played amazing tonight,” Williams coach Meghan Gillis said in a release. “There were some key moments throughout the game where she acted like a junior or senior in the net. She acted very calm and made some key saves. It was really great to see her win her first game.”
The Ephs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period and never trailed.
Williams managed a pair of power-play goals, one by Robin Kitazono in the first period and one by Delaney Szlezyngier in the second.
Williams is now 3-4-0, while Nazareth falls to 9-2-0.
The Ephs head to Geneva, N.Y., for a weekend series with William Smith to wrap up the first semester.
———
Nazareth 0 0 1 — 1
Williams 2 0 2 — 4
First Period
W — McCarthy (Halloran, DiChristina), 10:23. W — Kitazono (Tix, Szlezyngier), 14:05, PP.
Second Period
No Scoring
Third Period
W — Szlezyngier (Tix, Claire Murphy), 7:16, PP. N — Van Stralen (Lyden, Wiljanen), 19:37. W — Zack (Bond), 19:45, EN.
Shots — Nazareth 12-13-7 32. Williams 13-12 8 33.
Saves — Nazareth: McKinley Hoff 29. Williams: Erin Pye 31.
MCLA women’s basketballANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.,Y. — The MCLA women ended a six-game losing streak Tuesday night, beating Bard 50-39.
Zaylee Ramos had a huge night for the Trailblazers (3-7), as she had a game-high 20 points, added seven rebounds and four steals.
MCLA managed only four points in a second quarter that saw the Trailblazers fall behind 21-14 at the half.
But in the third quarter, the MCLA defense clamped down in a big way, and the Blazers outscored Bard 16-5 in the quarter. In the second half, MCLA outscored the home team 36-18.
Hailey Peabody scored only five points for the Trailblazers, but pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Thalia Grandinetti paced Bard with 17 points.
Now the Trailblazers will get to take a win on the road Saturday for a semester-ending game at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
———
MCLA (50)
Zator 2-11 0-0 6, Peabody 1-9 3-6 5, Stevens 1-1 1-2 3, Teta 3-11 3-5 9, Ramos 8-19 2-3 20, Lucas-Mederios 0-0 0-0 0, Pressley 2-2 3-6 7, Bill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 12-22 50.
BARD (39)
Redmond 3-11 0-0 7, Peyton 3-7 0-0 6, Grandinetti 6-17 5-8 17, Dinkins 1-4 0-0 2, Dong 2-7 1-2 5, Romain 0-1 0-0 0, Peck 1-2 0-0 2.
MCLA 10 4 16 20 — 50
Bard 10 11 5 13 — 39
Rebounds: MCLA 37 (Peabody 11, Ramos 7). Bard 37 (Peyton 10, Grandinetti 8). Assists: MCLA 8 (Teta 3). Bard 9 (Peyton 3). 3-point baskets: MCLA 4-18 (Ramos 2-5, Zator 2-10). Bard 1-10 (Redmond 1-7)