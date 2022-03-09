The Williams College men's basketball team isn't the only squad with local connections still playing in the NCAA Division III basketball tournaments.
Three Berkshire County athletes, two from Pittsfield and one from Adams, remain alive in the quest to win a national championship.
Former Taconic standout Isaac Percy and Mike Eurquhart, who played in prep school at Darrow School over in New Lebanon, N.Y., are members of the UMass-Dartmouth men's basketball team that entered the tournament as an at-large squad, advanced with two wins on the road, and will now get a chance to play David.
The Corsairs will travel to Ashland, Va., to play Randolph-Macon, the nation's No. 1 team in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night.
Riley Robinson, who helped lead Hoosac Valley to an MIAA state Division III championship in 2019, is a member of the Springfield College women's squad that will head to Lexington, Ky., where the Pride will play fifth-ranked Trine in the opening game of the doubleheader at Transylvania University.
If UMass-Dartmouth wins two games in Virginia, the Corsairs would head to next weekend's Final Four in Fort Wayne, Ind. Should the Pride be victorious in two games, they would head to Pittsburgh for the Final Four.
UMass-Dartmouth men
The Corsairs would not be going to Virginia were it not for Percy.
It was the sophomore guard's 3-point basket with 18 seconds left to play that gave the Corsairs the lead in a first-round game against Emerson, beating the Boston school 86-83. UMass-Dartmouth trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half, before mounting a comeback for the ages.
Percy finished that game with 10 points. Eurquhart had four points in the win over the Lions, but the 6-foot-7 sophomore forward had three rebounds and four blocked shots.
In the second game against host Nazareth in Rochester, N.Y., the Corsairs had to rally from a 12-point deficit in the second half to earn a 78-68 win and get the ticket to the Sweet 16.
Eurquhart had another big game off the bench. In 14 minutes, he had four rebounds and three blocked shots to go with two points. Percy also scored two points in the game.
Eurquhart is averaging 3.7 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. In UMass-Dartmouth's last seven games, he's been averaging 14 minutes off the bench. His career highs at UMD were 12 points at Castleton and 14 rebounds vs. Southern Maine.
Percy, a sophomore guard, is averaging 5.8 points for the Corsairs. His career-best night was 18 points on 6 for 10 from the floor against Eastern Connecticut.
UMass-Dartmouth will be going up against the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest D3hoops.com national Top 25. The Randolph-Macon Yellowjackets, champions of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, have won 24 consecutive basketball games, and haven't lost since Nov. 28.
In the other game, RPI takes on No. 13 WPI. RPI is the team that knocked out NESCAC champion Wesleyan in a 59-58 decision in Middletown, Conn.
Springfield College women
Last Saturday, Springfield and Ithaca were destined for a second overtime on Ithaca's home court. Sam Hourihan had other ideas.
Hourihan's last two of her career-high 28 points came on a mid-range jumper to beat Ithaca 73-71, and advance to the Sweet 16.
Guard Sidney Wentland inbounded the ball underneath the Springfield basket. Hourihan got open on the baseline about 14 feet from the hoop and swished home the game-winner.
In the middle of the pile after the game was Robinson, a sophomore reserve guard. Robinson comes off the bench for the 24-4 Pride, averaging 12.8 minutes per game and 1.9 points per game. She scored a career-best 8 points in a November win over Maine Maritime. Additionally, she has had five rebounds in a game three different times.
Springfield heads to Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky., for a Sweet 16 game against fifth-ranked Trine. Trine advanced with comfortable wins over Immaculata and John Carroll.
Oh, and if the name Immaculata sounds familiar, it is the suburban Philadelphia college that was the first great women's basketball powerhouse in the 1970s.
Springfield enters the Sweet 16 as the only unranked team in the bracket. The Springfield-Trine game will get started at 4:30 p.m. The second game features No. 3 Transylvania and No. 21 Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Transylvania might have a bat as a logo, but its nickname is Pioneers.