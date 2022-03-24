The University of Massachusetts might be getting closer to hiring a basketball coach.

According to a Tweet from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the University and former South Carolina coach Frank Martin could be getting close to an agreement.

"Source: Former South Carolina coach Frank Martin has emerged as the target of the UMass basketball search. Martin met with UMass officials Tuesday and the sides are expected to meet again in person on Thursday," Thamel wrote Wednesday.

As of Thursday, it had been 24 days since UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford made the decision to cut ties with now former coach Matt McCall. In five seasons, McCall had a 61-82 record which does not factor the 0-20, 2017-18 season that had the 13 wins that year vacated due to NCAA infractions. That would make the record 48-82.

Martin, meanwhile, was fired at South Carolina after a season where he went 18-13 and 9-9 in SEC play. The Gamecocks lost to Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Mississippi State also is making a coaching change, hiring New Mexico State's Chris Jans after firing Ben Howland.

In an interview with Columbia, S.C., radio station 107.5 The Game (WNKT-FM), Martin said "I want to coach. If there is an AD out there who wants to hire me, I am willing to listen."

According to multiple published reports, UMass had also reportedly had conversations about hiring current Saint Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt. Matt Vautour of Masslive.com reported that Schmidt had pulled out of talks with UMass. Bonaventure, meanwhile, remains alive in the NIT, and will play next week in New York.

Martin has New England ties. His wife Anya ran track at UMass in the 1990s. He spent four years as an assistant coach under Ron Everhart at Northeastern from 2000-04. Martin then spent two years at Cincinnati, one under current West Virginia coach Bob Huggins and one under former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy. Martin spent one season under Jim Woolridge at Kansas State before being promoted to the job in 2007.

In 10 years at South Carolina, Martin led the Gamecocks to a 171-147 record. The 10 years was the third longest stint for a head coach in the school's history. He guided South Carolina to a 26-11 record in 2016-17, getting the Gamecocks to the Final Four.

Under Martin, South Carolina had seven .500 or better seasons. He won 14 games in each of his first two seasons, and went 6-15 in the COVID-impacted 2020-21 year. South Carolina bounced back and went 18-13 in the season just over.

"This university gave me 10 years. We didn’t get into the NCAA Tournament enough. That is the stuff that happens," Martin said in the radio interview. "I signed up for the job, I can’t complain after the fact."