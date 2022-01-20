AMHERST — The Oxford Dictionary defines resilient as being “able to recover quickly after something unpleasant.”
Were there a photograph in the dictionary, it might be the University of Massachusetts basketball team photo.
“Absolutely. No question,” UMass coach Matt McCall said, when he was asked if Thursday’s 91-85 win over Saint Louis was the Minutemen’s most resilient performance of the season.
“Obviously, we were down, like we were down against Rutgers, but we were able to come back and claw back,” he said. “Things haven’t gone well in the last four games.
“I didn’t think our effort was where it needed to be at all versus Rhode Island, and they responded.”
The win was the first for the Minutemen in 32 days, or since they beat Fairfield on Dec. 19. In that time, they had two games postponed and one canceled. From there, it was four straight losses, at Richmond, at home to Duquesne, at Davidson and five days ago to Rhode Island inside the Mullins Center.
A loss Thursday night could have started things spiraling out of control.
“When you are on a losing streak, it’s easy to start pointing fingers and it’s not going well. It’s this guy’s fault and that guy’s fault. It’s the coaches’ fault. Our guys didn’t do that,” said McCall. “They kept battling. They were positive in the locker room, positive in film sessions, positive in practice. They were able to find a way to win a game.”
UMass improves to 8-9, and picks up its first Atlantic 10 Conference win, as the Minutemen are 1-4. Saint Louis is now 11-6 and 2-2 in the A-10. This game had been scheduled for Dec. 30, but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Billikens’ program. The Minutemen are the next-to-last team in the A-10 to win a game. George Mason still has not won, but the Patriots are only 0-1.
UMass played nine players, and McCall said each one of them had a hand in the victory. Five Minutemen scored in double figures, led by Fernandes who had a game-high 24 points. The junior point guard was 7 for 11 from the floor, 2 of 4 from 3-point range, 8 for 11 from the foul line and had a team-high six assists.
But it was a defensive play that helped put this game into the win column for UMass, and it came in the final seconds of the game.
UMass, which had trailed by as many as seven points in the first half, and led by as many as six late in the second half, took an 85-83 lead when the 5-foot-11 Fernandes drove to the basket against 6-foot-9 Francis Okoro. Fernandes scored, was fouled, and made the free throw. It also sent Okoro to the bench with five fouls, after scoring 16 points and pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford, who once coached the Minutemen, called time out and set up his offense. The ball got inside to 6-9 Lassina Traore. T.J. Weeks Jr., was having nothing of it, and the 6-4 Weeks blocked the shot from behind. The stellar defensive play set up Greg Jones at the other end, who made two free throws.
“It’s game-winning plays,” said Fernandes. “They don’t go down on the stat sheet and stuff like that. When you get back to the locker room, it’s not the points and all the cool moves that you really appreciate. It’s the plays like that, like T.J. made, that really stand out.”
Jones’ two free throws made it 87-83, and the Minutemen used another defensive play to ice the victory. Yuri Collins, Saint Louis’ No. 2 scorer averaging 10.7 points per game, was held to two on 1 of 3 from the floor. He tried to take the ball to the basket, but was stripped by Javohn Garcia. Garcia was fouled going to the basket and made both free throws.
On Saint Louis’ next possession, Fred Thatch Jr. missed a 3-point attempt, Garcia got the rebound and took it to the hoop. His slam dunk with 5.5 seconds left was the exclamation point on a huge victory. Garcia played 22 minutes and scored 15 points for the Minutemen. Jones had 13 points, while Rich Kelly and Trent Buttrick had 10 points each. C.J. Kelly scored only five points, but he pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
“I felt we had very good practices going into this,” McCall said. “I thought our guys were prepared. We changed some things in practice just to maybe raise the energy level a little bit. I thought our guys responded to it in a very positive way.”
There were 26 lead changes in the game and 15 ties.
The Minutemen head back on the road to play Saint Louis Sunday afternoon, and will be at La Salle on Jan. 26, before hosting George Mason on Jan. 30.
“We’re in a deep hole and we have to try and dig ourselves out,” Fernandes said. “We’re not going to give up. We’re going to go even harder.”
———
SAINT LOUIS (85)
Okoro 7-11 2-2 16, Hargrove Jr. 2-4 1-2 7, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, Nesbitt 2-4 2-2 8, Jimerson 7-16 7-8 23, Linssen 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 2-2 4, Thatch Jr. 8-14 4-4 20, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 30-59 18-20 85.
UMASS (91)
Buttrick 3-5 4-5 10, Steadman 3-7 1-2 7, Fernandes 7-11 8-11 24, R. Kelly 2-6 4-4 10, Weeks Jr. 3-6 0-0 6, Garcia 5-6 4-6 15, Jones 5-10 3-3 13, C. Kelly 1-4 2-2 5, Dominguez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 26-33 91.
Halftime — Saint Louis 38-37. 3-point goals — Saint Louis 7-19 (Hargrove Jr. 2-3, Collins 0-2, Nesbitt 2-3, Jimerson 2-5, Thatch Jr. 0-2, Williams 1-4). UMass 7-20 (Buttrick 0-2, Fernandes 2-4, R. Kelly 2-4, Weeks Jr. 1-3, Garcia 1-1, Jones 0-2, C. Kelly 1-3, Dominguez 0-0). Rebounds — Saint Louis 31 (Okoro 7, Collins 6). UMass 30 (C. Kelly 9, Weeks Jr. 5). Assists — Saint Louis 19 (Collins 9, Thatch Jr. 4). UMass 11 (Fernandes 6, Garcia 2, R. Kelly 2). Turnovers — Saint Louis 11 (Thatch Jr. 3, Collins 3). UMass 9 (Fernandes 3, Buttrick 2). Fouls — Saint Louis 26, UMass 19.