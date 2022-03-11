WASHINGTON — With a change in coaches in store, UMass standout Noah Fernandes was asked about his future here late Friday night.
“I have not thought much about it,” said Fernandes, who had 15 of his 26 points in the second half, but UMass fell short in a major upset bid with a 75-72 loss to No. 2 seed Dayton on Friday night at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
The Minutemen, who led by 10 in the first half, had won the previous three games after it was announced earlier this month that coach Matt McCall would not return after this season.
McCall stepped in quickly when Fernandes was asked about his future.
“That is not fair; ask him about the game,” McCall said.
The coach had just one winning season during his time in Amherst.
“The hardest part about this is the relationships; that is what makes it difficult,” McCall said. “I don’t walk away upset; I have learned a lot about myself. I have grown, I have improved. I am excited about what is next for me, I really am. I want UMass to succeed; I have grown up a lot. I am excited for what it is next.”
McCall is good friends with Dayton coach Anthony Grant, as they were on the same team at the University of Florida.
“I am proud of who he has grown into,” Grant said. “I have seen him grow over the years. He is a guy who should be in this business.”
Dayton will now face either Richmond or VCU, who met in the last of four games late Friday night. UMass ends the year 15-17.
“We were going to leave it out on the court,” Fernandes said. “That was our approach; I’m proud of these guys.”
The Minutemen had just two turnovers in the first half Friday, while guard T.J. Weeks, Jr. had 10 points at intermission but didn’t score after that.
UMass led 68-65 but Dayton pulled to within 68-67 with 1 minute, 25 seconds left on two free throws by Malachi Smith.
Forward Daron Holmes II of Dayton made a basket with 51.6 seconds left to give the Flyers the lead for good at 69-68.
A 3-pointer at the buzzer by UMass fell short as Dayton held on for the win.
Holmes had 28 points for the Flyers.
Fernandes entered with 57 points in his previous two games, including 29 on Thursday in a tournament win against George Washington. The junior guard was scoring 14.5 points per contest going into the game.
UMass led 13-9, 16-9, and 19-13 early on and 21-13 with 10:30 left in the first half after two free throws by Fernandes.
The Minutemen built the margin to 31-22 with just under five minutes left in the first half.
UMass led 36-26 late in the first half before going cold from the field.
Dayton went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 36-34 with 45.7 seconds left in the first half on a layup off the break by Smith. That was the lead for the Minutemen at halftime.
Robert Meeks, Jr. went down with a knee injury with 15:23 left in the game and his team down by one, but he returned a few minutes later. He entered the game averaging 9.6 points per contest.
Javohn Garcia had 13 points for UMass, which made just 5 of 20 shots from 3-point range.
Dayton won the only regular-season contest against UMass, winning by 21 points in Ohio on Feb. 23.
In five years, McCall was 61-82 with UMass.
“What a game,” he said. “Unbelievable fight by our guys. Definitely had our chances.”