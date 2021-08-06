Williams College has dipped into the ranks of professional soccer to find its interim men's soccer coach for the 2021 season.
Steffen Siebert, who spent six seasons at Springfield College but had most recently been coaching in the National Premier Soccer League, has been hired to guide the Ephs through the coming season. He replaces Erin Sullivan, who is transitioning from the pitch to a position as the college's Director of Intramural Sports.
Siebert comes to Williams after having spent the season coaching Atlantic City FC of the NPSL East Region's Keystone Conference. ACFC finished 7-2-1 in its 2021 season, playing a schedule that ran from May until the end of August. He was coach of the year, his team was undefeated in the regular season and it lost 2-1 to Philadelphia Lone Star FC in the Keystone Conference championship game.
"I'm obviously very excited and very thankful to [athletic director Lisa Melendy] and the search committee for giving me the opportunity," Siebert said. "I'm excited to get going."
The announcement that Sullivan was changing jobs at Williams was made back on July 17. At the time, Melendy said that a search for a permanent coach would take place at the conclusion of the season. The ad placed in the NCAA's Marketplace said that the job was for one year with a possible one-year extension.
"That was clear from the beginning," Siebert said of the interim tag. "That was something, again, that both sides could feel each other out a little bit. I'm really excited I got the opportunity to do so, and excited for the opportunity to move to Williamstown."
“Steffen is an amazing coach,” Justen Glad, a member of the U.S. National Team and a player for Real Salt Lake, said in a release from Williams. “He has great tactical knowledge and explains things thoroughly and well. He pays attention to the details of the game, which is what is needed at the highest levels of the game of soccer. He connects with players on a personal level and as a coach and is always there for questions of any sort.”
Siebert spent six seasons as the men's soccer coach at Springfield College, compiling an 80-28-4 record. His teams won two ECAC New England Division III championships and won the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference tournament title in 2016. Springfield advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament, losing to eventual national champion Tufts 2-0.
Siebert left Springfield in 2018 to work at U.S. Soccer's National Training and Development Center in Kansas City before becoming an assistant coach for Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer.
"I would like to think that everybody grows with every opportunity that they have. The last three years, I spent with U.S. Soccer and in the MLS and in the NPSL, so I got a lot of different experiences," the interim Williams coach said. "I would like to say we did a lot of good things at Springfield. A lot of student-athletes graduated, we won a lot of games and there was a lot of happiness. Obviously, hopefully I evolved and I feel more prepared for taking on this interim role."
Like the rest of NESCAC, Williams did not play soccer in fall, 2020. The last time the Ephs were on the pitch at Cole Field was 2019, when Williams finished 8-4-5. The Ephs are looking to get back to the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time since 2018.
Siebert's Ephs will open their season on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at RPI in Troy. The Ephs will play their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 18, against NESCAC and Little Three rival Wesleyan.
The Engineers are ranked seventh in the preseason United Soccer Coaches national Top 25. Four of the top 10 teams in the preseason poll are on the Williams schedule. The Ephs will play preseason No. 1 Tufts in Medford on Sept. 11. Williams will play at preseason No. 2 Amherst on Saturday, Oct. 2, and will travel to preseason No. 6 Connecticut College the next day.
Siebert said that he won't be having the Ephs play to his system. Rather, he said his system will be formed around the talents of the players in purple and gold.
"It's all about finding the players' strengths and how the team jells, and coming up from there with a good game plan," the interim coach said. "It's nothing really to do with the interim tag. For me, it's always a conversation with the players. It's not really a coach's style. It's really a style the players are comfortable with, so it's really me sitting down with the leaders and saying hey, what's happened in the last couple of years here and moving forward within that."