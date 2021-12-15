AMHERST — The college football early signing day has come and gone. For new University of Massachusetts coach Don Brown, it's a chance to take a breath after what he called a pretty good day.
"We feel like step one is kind of completed," Brown said. "Everything went kind of according to script. There were no surprises today which, knock on wood, is a good thing.
"I'm really happy with the guys we've got."
Brown, who came on board after the University of Arizona's football season ended Thanksgiving weekend, had two weeks to start and assemble a staff — and to get out and button up some recruits who had been offered by former head coach Walt Bell.
Nine players signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning, committing to play for the Minutemen. Defensive back Cornelius Wright had the first letter on the fax machine, one that was received at 7:16 Wednesday morning. One hour and four minutes later, the nine LOI's were in the football office inside the Jacobson Performance Center, and the start of Brown's first season at UMass was kicked into gear.
Of the nine players signed, four were from Massachusetts and two were from Florida. The others were from Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Two of the nine are defensive linemen, while quarterback, wide receiver, running back, linebacker, defensive back and offensive linemen were the others who signed.
Two of the Massachusetts signees are listed among the Top 15 players in the state. Quarterback Chase Brewster was listed as the No. 2 player in the Commonwealth, while Ty Harding was slotted in at No. 13.
Brewster is a three-star quarterback prospect from Hanover. He played at Tilton School in New Hampshire. The 6-foot-5 quarterback was first-team All-NEPSAC and the NEPSAC quarterback of the year.
Brewster, an early verbal commit to former coach Walt Bell, said his decision to stay the course when Bell was let go was not a difficult one.
"That is definitely tough. I went there for the coaches, but not because of the coaches because this stuff happens all the time in college football," Brewster said in a phone interview with The Eagle. "It was a really good school. I just stuck with some of the coaches that were still there like coach [Alex] Miller, who was there before recruiting me. He was kind of a big reason why I stuck there. When Coach Brown got there, the rich history everyone talks about with him in football was a huge reason why I stayed."
Brewster said he would be a January enrollee and would be eligible to work with the team in spring practice.
Harding is a 5-foot-9 two-way player from Cambridge, who played at Buckingham, Browne & Nichols School. He was an All-New England pick and was listed as a two-star athlete.
Probably the incoming signee who could have the most immediate impact is linebacker Jalen Stewart. Stewart is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Bethlehem, Pa., who played at Monroe College in New York. He was the nation's top-ranked junior college linebacker, according to the release from UMass.
Stewart, lineman Kofi Asare, defensive end/linebacker Jaylen Murphy and defensive back Cornelius Wright will help shore up the UMass defense. Murphy played at perennial Metro Boston power Everett, while Wright is a three-star recruit from Homestead, Fla. Asare, meanwhile, is another Massachusetts product who played at Doherty High School in Worcester.
On the offensive side of the ball, in addition to Harding, the Minutemen will have wide receiver Jacquon Gibson from Fayetteville, N.C., lineman Tyler Leinberger of Chester, Va., and running back Donta Whack from Sanford, Fla.
Brown came back to UMass and hit the ground running. The veteran coach and his staff spent most of those two weeks before the signing day on the road visiting with coaches and players.
"That was, I felt, the most important thing was to get out on the road and get around people in the state and coaches in the state that I've worked with. Just to reiterate our feeling of how we feel about the players in the state of Massachusetts and how hard we're going to work to recruit those guys to the University of Massachusetts," Brown said in a video. "The thing we wanted to coaches to know is that we're here to stay and I'm here to stay. The reception's been great. I thought we covered a lot of ground in a short period of time.
"Just looking forward to the second phase of our recruiting."
The second phase will include, among other things, the Feb. 2 signing day and the use of the transfer portal.
According to their respective Twitter feeds, Penn State defensive back Tyler Rudolph and Rutgers tight end/linebacker Zukudo Igwenagu have made commitments to UMass after entering the transfer portal. Rudolph played for current UMass assistant Jeff Moore at St. Thomas More in Connecticut. Igwenagu is a cousin of former UMass player Emil Igwenagu. The younger Igwenagu was the 2019 No. 1 player in Massachusetts.