AMHERST — The first day of football practice is always energetic.
The first day of football practice in the Don Brown Era was energetic, and then some.
And when Brown was asked about the first practice, his answer had energy.
"Tremendous," the new University of Massachusetts football coach said after Day 1 of the spring session on Tuesday morning.
"Tremendous, it really was," Brown said. "I say it again. The way the NCAA has allowed us to set up our offseason, I feel like it has given us a fighting chance so that the guys have an idea of what we're doing."
The Minutemen hit the turf inside the practice bubble at 8:15 a.m. for the first of 15 practices, a number which includes what Brown has said in the past will be the first full-on spring football game in several seasons.
UMass is practicing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until the spring game on April 30. Practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays are open, but anyone wishing to attend needs to RSVP with the football office.
"It was great," UMass running back Ellis Merriweather said of the opener. "I think we were working as a unit together. Today, we got some mistakes out of the way. But I thought the energy was great. In the 'Thunderstruck' period, that was where you guys were able to see the energy we want to play with."
That "Thunderstruck" period had the Minutemen going full tilt while the AC-DC song echoed inside the bubble.
"We put the music on loud. We let it rip and run," Brown said. "The kids are trying to go as fast as they can on offense. Obviously, it's a learning curve for us on defense."
The first practice was helmets, jerseys and shorts. There was no tackling and no real hitting.
For a first practice, it did seem different than practices before. It looked to untrained observers that there was little wasted motion, but there was lots and lots of motions on the 100 yards of artificial turf under the bubble.
"I just think the pace we're trying to play at is really fast, and getting the defense off-balance" said Merriweather, who ran for 1,138 yards last year and was the first Minuteman in the FBS era to go over 1,000 yards.
"It's so important for us to move at that speed and that rate," the redshirt senior from Alpharetta, Ga., said. "With the motions and the deep routes we have, it'll be easy for us to play that way in the season."
Brown, who was the head coach at UMass from 2004-08, was hired in December to replace Walt Bell. Bell, who was fired with two regular-season games remaining, is now the offensive coordinator at Indiana.
Brown came to UMass after one season as the defensive coordinator at Arizona. He spent time as the defensive coordinator at Michigan, Boston College, UConn and Maryland, before returning to Amherst.
The veteran coach, in the first months of his second tenure at UMass, did say that he has not yet been surprised by things from his team and referred back to having a bit of a running start.
"We have been kind of going about doing our business. We didn't have any pads, you couldn't put a helmet on. Through the pandemic, I think all coaches have kind of weaved in this is what we can do and this is how we're going to go about it," he said. "You can get quite a bit of it done, so when you hit the field, I had an idea what would happen.
"Then, 32-plus team snaps, everybody's involved. I'm a big believer in that. Don't bring guys out to spring practice if you don't give them a chance to compete. That's not right."
The battle that everyone on the outside is looking at most might be the one at quarterback. Brady Olson, Zamar Wise and Garrett Dzuro were all wearing black quarterback shirts in the first practice, as were newcomers Gino Campitti and Chase Brewster. Josiah Johnson, who has flipped between quarterback and tight end, was taking snaps at quarterback in the first practice.
"He's got a lot of guys that are challenging him," Brown said, referring to Olson, who became the starter when the Minutemen played Boston College and took most of the snaps as a starter. "We'll let that play out and see how it goes."