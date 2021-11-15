AMHERST — There are bounceback wins, and then there's what the University of Massachusetts did to Penn State Monday night.
"I wish we could have had some more. I was really proud of our guys," UMass coach Matt McCall said after the Minutemen dispatched Penn State 81-56. Leading by four points at halftime, the Minutemen outscored the Nittany Lions by 21 in the second half to win going away.
"The resilience they showed, even late in [Friday's] Yale game, guys were talking in timeouts that this is one game," he said. "The resilience they showed, coming back on a short turnaround, get back to work. We had a great practice yesterday and put our best foot forward today."
UMass had come off a disheartening 91-71 loss at Ivy League favorite Yale on Friday night. But facing a Nittany Lions team that was picked to finish 12th with Northwestern in the Big Ten Conference, the Minutemen got well in a hurry.
The Minutemen led 37-33 at halftime and broke the game open with a 20-4 run to start the second stanza. Trent Buttrick, who had a career-high with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists, scored 12 of those first 20 points in the half. The 6-foot-8 forward hit a pair of 3-point baskets and had an old-fashioned 3-point play in that run. Eight minutes into the second half, it was 57-37, and there was little first-year Penn State coach Micah Shrewsbury could do.
With the win, UMass improves to 2-1, while Penn State's record is 1-1.
Buttrick was all smiles in the Mullins Center's Green Room when he sat in front of reporters. Sure, it was a career night for the graduate student from Bloomsburg, Pa. But Buttrick had also played his previous four years at Penn State, and the Lions' starting center John Harrar was his roommate.
"I took it a little personally," Buttrick said in response to a question. "The last four years have been really tough for me personally. I just tried to come out with an edge. Playing against my best friend, we were best friends for four years and roommates for four years. We were chopping it up in the first half, but in the second half, it was like we're not friends any more. It's time to put it on them."
Harrar had eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Penn State. Seth Lundy had 14 points to lead the Nittany Lions, and Sam Sessoms had 12.
McCall said he was really happy for Buttrick because of the way he performed against his old school. The UMass coach said he did reach out to his big man in an effort to keep the player's emotions in check.
Trent Buttrick had a career-high 19 points, and had 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals in UMass' 81-56 win over Penn State. pic.twitter.com/UXrHmQrcxg— Howard Herman (@howardherman) November 16, 2021
"I called him [Sunday] night late. I didn't want him to put so much pressure on himself because of who we were playing," McCall said. "Obviously, he's got a lot of memories. He's got a lot of friends. His college roommate is the starting center over there. I didn't want him to come out and put a lot of pressure on himself. I told him to put his focus on defending and rebounding, and that's what he did."
UMass threatened to put the game away with a late run in the first half that made it 37-28. Penn State answered with the final five points of the half, cutting the Minutemen's lead to four.
Noah Fernandes, who finished with 13 points, scored the first basket. He dribbled diagonally across the lane, stepped back and drained a jumper to give UMass a six-point lead.
After extending the lead to eight, Siena transfer Jalen Pickett drove the lane and dished to Harrar for an easy deuce. That was as close as the Nittany Lions would get.
Buttrick responded with a trey from the right corner after catching a diagonal pass from Rich Kelly. Kelly followed that up with a 3-pointer of his own, off an assist from Buttrick. Then, after a media time out, Kelly dimed up and Buttrick finished with a 3-pointer. What had been a close game became a contest with a 15-point lead for UMass, and it took less than two minutes.
Penn State never got the deficit under double figures. UMass ended up leading by as many as 25 points.
When the dust settled, five Minutemen were in double figures. Rich and C.J. Kelly each had 17 points, Fernandes had 13 and Dibaji Walker had 10. C.J. Kelly and Walker both came off the bench in the game.
UMass coach Matt McCall on his team's bounce-back win over Penn State. pic.twitter.com/WoqQPrrCXS— Howard Herman (@howardherman) November 16, 2021
C.J. Kelly, a transfer from UAlbany, missed the first game with an injury. He came off the bench and scored eight points in 15 minutes in the loss at Yale.
"When [Albany coach Will] Brown decided to depart, I was looking into a couple of things. Me, especially, coming off my knee injury, I needed a good rehab and I wanted to play at a higher conference," Kelly said. "The coaching staff really brought me in and one of the trainers really brought me in. Playing in this system, me and my family loved it, and I'm here."
UMass heads to St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday for the start of the Jersey Mike's Classic. The Minutemen will play three games in four days, starting with Thursday's game against Weber State of the Big Sky Conference.
It's a tall order playing Weber, followed by UNC-Greensboro and Ball State, but if the Minutemen can continue to get four or five players in double figures each game, McCall said he's pretty confident his team can do well.
"I wrote on the board two things today before the game. I said effort and unselfishness. If you watch the Yale film, we did not move the ball, we did not share the ball. It was the lowest number of passes that we've had since I've been the head coach at UMass. We had 142 passes in the game," McCall said. "We weren't moving it. We weren't sharing it. We got back to that tonight, and we played really unselfish."