AMHERST — It was a bit of an unlucky seven for the University of Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. It took seven games, but the Minutemen finally lost at home.
Visiting Duquesne took the lead with 1 minute, 52 seconds left in the first half, and while UMass got close in the final 20 minutes, the Dukes hung on to earn a hard-fought 78-74 win before an announced crowd of 1,978 at the Mullins Center.
"No game is guaranteed," said UMass guard C.J. Kelly, who led the Minutemen with 19 points. "You have to go out there and play. Hats off to Duquesne. You just have to learn from it, you know. That's all we can do."
Not only was it UMass' first home loss in a season where the Minutemen fell to 7-7 and 0-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It was the first win here for Duquesne since Feb. 16, 2011.
It was a game where UMass took a pretty solid second half of work in Wednesday's loss at Richmond and parlayed that into a good start inside the Mullins Center on Saturday. UMass led by as many as 12 points midway through the opening half. The Dukes, who had won two games in a row before having their last four either canceled or postponed and hadn't played since Dec. 19, outscored the Minutemen 23-10 to close the half and take a 31-30 lead.
"You have to give them credit. I thought their pressure got to us a little bit on offense in the first half," UMass coach Matt McCall said. "I thought their intensity, they raised their level and we didn't really match that, to end the first half. I thought, defensively in the second half, we got whipped off the bounce a bunch. They kept getting down the lane. Give them credit, they made some difficult and tough shots. We had some chances."
Four Minutemen scored in double figures, led by C.J. Kelly's 19 points and Rich Kelly's 16. Noah Fernandes had 13 of his 14 points in the second half and Michael Steadman added 13.
Duquesne was paced by the freshman duo of Jackie Johnson III and Primo Spears. Johnson had 27 on 10 for 14 from the floor, while Spears had 21 points.
UMass coach Matt McCall talks to reporters after the Minutemen lose at home to Duquesne. pic.twitter.com/mZvIEhrwPV— Howard Herman (@howardherman) January 8, 2022
"I thought they ramped their level up after we got off to a great start," said McCall. "I thought we didn't respond in the first half well enough."
The game started off in dandy fashion for UMass. C.J. Kelly hit a deep 3-pointer on UMass' first shot of the game. Nine minutes later, it was 16-6 in favor of the Minutemen. Steadman scored nine of UMass' first 16 points. Steadman didn't score another basket until the last minute of the game.
"They weren't going to let him keep wheeling and dealing," said McCall, who added that the Dukes came out of a media time out with 11:36 left, and started double-teaming Steadman.
UMass led by as many as 12 points in the first half, and when Trent Buttrick hit a 3-point basket on a nifty kick-out pass from Steadman, the Minutemen led 23-12 with 5:59 to go.
A 15-2 run by Duquesne gave the visitors their first lead, 27-25, on a trey by Spears. UMass responded with three points on consecutive possessions by Rich Kelly, making it 28-27. Johnson answered with a floater in the lane, which led to Duquesne leading 31-30 at intermission.
The second half opened with the teams each scoring four points, until the Dukes' Tre Williams scored on a hook shot over Greg Jones, making it 37-34. Fernandes was turned over by Spears, who got the ball ahead to Johnson for an easy basket behind the UMass defense. All of a sudden it was 39-34, and McCall called a quick time out.
"I hadn't seen them be as aggressive on pick-and-roll coverage this year. They had done in years past with Coach [Keith] Dambrot's teams," McCall said after the game, "but I hadn't seen that level of hedging."
Out of the time out, Steadman missed a shot, Williams got one of his eight rebounds and Leon Ayers Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the right corner in front of the Duquesne bench. It was 42-34, and the Dukes maintained control.
UMass did cut the lead to one basket three times, the last when C.J. Kelly hit two free throws with 10:29 left. Duquesne's Tyson Acuff responded with a trey, and UMass never got closer than three the rest of the way.
If there was a positive, it was that T.J. Weeks was back in the lineup and played 11 minutes. Javohn Garcia was the only member of the Minutemen who couldn't play due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Life gets no easier for the Minutemen. UMass will travel to Davidson on Wednesday, then come home to play Rhode Island next Saturday.
"We have to get healthy. We have to get 10-11 guys out there on the practice floor," the UMass coach said, "to be able to work on some of the things that are causing us some problems."