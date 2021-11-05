AMHERST — When University of Massachusetts football coach Walt Bell talked about his team's injury list, he mentioned one player who has a chance to get on the field.
It's a name UMass fans haven't heard much in the past six games.
"Tyler Lytle will be a game-time decision," Bell said earlier in the week.
Lytle was 14 of 31 for 167 yards in the season opener at Pittsburgh. But the transfer from Colorado suffered a wrist injury in that game, which has kept him on the sidelines since then.
In the six games since Pittsburgh, Lytle has been with his team, but has been in a jersey and a hoodie, while freshman Brady Olson has started those six games. Bell said he wasn't ready to commit to Lytle starting — or even playing. But calling him a game-time decision is most assuredly progress.
"That's not saying that he's going to play," Bell said in his weekly video call with reporters, a call moved from Tuesday to Wednesday because the Minutemen all had Election Day off. "He will have a chance to."
The Minutemen return to McGuirk Alumni Stadium for Homecoming against old Yankee Conference foe Rhode Island. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on NESN.
This is the 89th meeting between these old New England rivals. UMass holds a 48-37-3 lead in the all-time series. UMass won the last game, which was played back in 2011. The Rams last beat UMass in 2010.
Being homecoming, the crowd should be pretty good. The fact that Lytle might be wearing his No. 5 jersey over full pads might excite more UMass fans.
The UMass coach was asked for more detail about the possibility of Lytle's return, specifically asked if Lytle was more excited around practice now that the possibility of getting back on the field sometime within the Minutemen's final four games.
"He's excited to have a chance," Bell said. "Now, we've got to get through a practice to find out truly where he is. He wants to go as bad as humanly possible. We have to make sure that he's prepared to do so."
Once, UMass lined up in Division I-AA's Yankee Conference with UConn, URI, Maine, New Hampshire and Boston University. The Yankee Conference begat the Atlantic 10 football conference and then the CAA, of which UMass was a member until it made the jump to the FBS level.
UMass has already played FBS rival UConn and will play Maine next week in Amherst.
Being a Tennessee native, Bell has had practically no experience with the old Yankee Conference. By the end of next week he will.
"Any chance you have to play an opponent that's close by, it's helpful for a lot of things. It's good for us, it's good for them. There's a lot of historical significance to the game," Bell said. "We haven't recruited against them very much. The biggest thing for me, it doesn't matter who we play. I don't make the schedule. It doesn't matter who we play. We've got to go out and play good football and go win a game."
UMass comes into the game with a 1-7 record, its only win over UConn. Rhode Island is 5-3, having started its season 5-0. But in the last three weeks, the Rams have lost at Towson and Villanova, and at home to Maine, 45-24. In those three losses Rhody has been outscored 117-31.
"I'm pretty familiar with their quarterback, Kasim Hill. I obviously recruited him and had him at Maryland. He's a really good football player," Bell said of the 6-foot-2, 234-pound junior, who started his college journey when Bell was the offensive coordinator at Maryland. "He's big, strong, can push the ball down the field. He's a good decision maker who takes care of the ball. I know they have a really good quarterback."
Hill started two games for Maryland in 2017, his freshman season and Bell's last at the Big Ten school. Hill suffered a season-ending injury in a game against UCF in September.
Hill then started 10 games in his redshirt freshman season at Maryland, completing 84-of-170 passes for 1,083 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Again, his season was lost when he suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 10, 2018 against Indiana.
It was one year as a scout-team quarterback at Tennessee, as he had to sit out after transferring. Then he transferred to URI.
The UMass coach said that the Rams are not just Kasim Hill and a bunch of guys.
"They're running the football really well. They've played multiple backs, but they have a good front. They have good skill players and I really like their tight end [Caleb Warren]," Bell said. "He's a really good football player. He runs well, makes plays downfield in the passing game. Defensively, they're really multiple with a lot of different pressures. It'll be a good challenge for us."
Rhode Island's top tackler is linebacker Evan Stewart, who has 71 tackles, 34 solo, and two sacks. In the secondary, cornerback Jordan Jones has five interceptions and four pass breakups.