Western Massachusetts has placed itself squarely in the middle of that universe this weekend.
The University of Massachusetts and American International College are both in the NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament field.
"We sent each other some nice text messages the other night. We won our league championships in the same evening," AIC coach Eric Lang said. "He calls me our Western Mass. brother. So, it's been pretty special what's been going on here. Ironically, we both inherited programs that were in the bottom of the country five years ago."
Both teams will begin their runs toward that long-elusive NCAA championship on Friday night. UMass will do it in nearby Bridgeport, Conn., while AIC has made a trip to Grand Forks, North Dakota.
The Yellow Jackets were the No. 4 seed in the Grand Forks regional and the Atlantic Hockey Association champions (15-3) will play host North Dakota (21-5-1), the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament champion and the overall No. 1 seed in the 16-team tournament. AIC and North Dakota will play the second game with Michigan (15-10-1) and Minnesota-Duluth (14-10-2) playing in the first game.
Minnesota-Duluth is the team that beat UMass in the 2019 championship game, earning a 3-0 win in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Minutemen, Hockey East tournament champions for the first time in program history, earned the No. 2 seed in the Bridgeport Regional.
UMass (16-5-4) will play Western Collegiate Hockey Association champion Lake Superior State (19-6-3) in the 6:30 p.m., second game in Bridgeport. The opener features Bridgeport's No. 1 seed Wisconsin (20-9-1), against Bemidji State (15-9-3). Both teams are at-large selections. Wisconsin lost in the Big Ten final, while Bemidji lost in the WCHA Tournament.
"I like our selection spot. I like our bracket," Carvel said during a video conference with reporters. "I like the location, within two hours so it's easy for us to get there. We get two WCHA teams that I don't really know anything about. It's kind of fun to play teams you don't come in contact with a lot. Obviously, if we get past the first round and Wisconsin does too, that should be a fun game.
"We've got to get focused on Lake State."
The Times Union Center in Albany is also hosting a regional on Saturday and Sunday. Boston College will play Notre Dame at 1 p.m., and St. Cloud State will play Boston University at 6:30 p.m.
The UMass story is pretty well-documented. Five seasons of .500 or better from the 1993-94 season to when Carvel arrived from St. Lawrence for the 2016-17 season. After going 11-32-3 in his first two years, Carvel led the Minutemen to records of 31-10-0 in 2018-19 and 21-11-2 in the truncated 2019-20 season.
The 2018-19 season included UMass' first-ever trip to the Frozen Four, where the Minutemen beat Denver 4-3 in overtime but lost to Minnesota Duluth 3-0 in the championship game.
Carvel was named the College Hockey News national coach of the year.
AIC was even farther off of the hockey radar than UMass was. The Yellow Jackets, who played in the old Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference hockey league before it became Atlantic Hockey, have won 44 games in the last two years. That is a far cry from the 44 victories they had in the previous five years combined.
The "Western Mass. brothers" have more in common than coaching Division I programs in Western Massachusetts. Both Carvel and Lang had losing records in their first two seasons before winning in the third. Carvel's third season had 31 wins and that berth in the Frozen Four title game.
Lang went 23-40-12 in his first two years in Springfield. Like Carvel in Amherst, Lang's Yellow Jackets went 23-17 in year 3, won Atlantic Hockey and made it to the NCAA Tournament. There, AIC made like UMBC in basketball back in 2019, as the last seed in the bracket knocked off the top-seed. Not only was St. Cloud State the No. 1 seed in the region, it was the overall No. 1 seed — much like North Dakota is.
"We lost that card a couple of years back in terms of sneaking up on our opponent," Lang said, when reached by The Eagle right after the team landed in North Dakota. "I'd rather it that way, because if that's the case, it means you're a pretty good program."
Of the two Western Mass. teams, AIC has the much tougher road. The 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets will play the team ranked No. 1 in the latest USCHO.com poll, and is second in the Division I hockey Pairwise ratings, which are used to help determine the rankings and the seedings.
The Fighting Hawks have the top three scorers in the NCHC in Jordan Kawasuchi, Collin Adams and Shane Pinto. Pinto led UND with 15 goals. Goalie Adam Scheel led the conference with 19 wins, a 1.81 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.
Kawaguchi and defenseman Matt Kierstad are, according to the Hockey News, two of the more sought-after college free agents by NHL teams.
"North Dakota, we will have our hands full," Lang said. "They're big, they're fast, they're unbelievably well coached. They have about seven or eight guys that look like they could play in National Hockey League tonight. They said the same thing about St. Cloud three years ago. We've got to figure out a way to stay in the fight and try and make it a one-period hockey game.
"That's what we did last time and that'll be the recipe this time."
UMass is heading to Bridgeport off a run of 14-2-4 in its last 20 games.
"I really like the way our team played through the playoffs," Carvel said. "Really good defensive hockey and put up a shutout against, what I thought, Lowell was our toughest out. They played really well and are well-coached. [Saturday's] championship game was as close as we've had in a bit.
"Ultimately, it's defense and special teams that have helped us win a lot of games this year. That'll be our focus, no matter who we play through the NCAA Tournament."
Bridgeport Regional
Wisconsin vs. Bemidji State, 1 p.m. (ESPN2): UMass vs. Lake Superior State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU). Final, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Fargo Regional
Minnesota Duluth vs. Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPNU; American International vs. North Dakota, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN3, ESPN App). Final, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.