AMHERST — Ellis Merriweather has been the No. 1 running back for the University of Massachusetts this fall. But now, the redshirt junior will go from being No. 1 to being the "bell cow" running back.
With Kay'Ron Adams out for the season with an ankle injury that will require surgery, Merriweather will likely be receiving the bulk of the running play work the rest of the season.
"It just makes me go out and practice with the intention of everything that I'm trying to accomplish," Merriweather said. "I don't really go out there protecting myself. I go out there and think about laying it on the line.
"As far as keeping me healthy, I'm not really thinking about that. I'm thinking about how I can be better for the team to help us win."
UMass head coach Walt Bell, in a video conference with reporters on Tuesday morning, announced that Adams, who suffered an ankle injury in the 45-7 loss to Toledo on Saturday, would miss Saturday's home game against Connecticut and would be out for the season.
The two former Yankee Conference rivals, both sporting winless records, will meet Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The Minutemen are 0-5 after the loss to Toledo. The Huskies are 0-6 after a 30-28 loss at Vanderbilt Saturday night.
Adams, a transfer from Rutgers who had run for 91 net yards rushing on 27 carries, was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday.
"Last week, we split Ellis and Kay'ron and the ball ended up in different places," said Bell. "Ellis is the one scholarship healthy back that we've got right now. We'll ride him until the wheels fall off."
Merriweather, who came to UMass in 2020 from Garden City (Kansas) College, is averaging 50 yards per game and about 5.1 yards per carry. In four contests, he has run the ball 48 times for 244 yards. Merriweather made his presence felt in the loss to Boston College by running for 56 yards and garnering 81 all-purpose yards.
One week later, Merriweather posted the first triple-digit running game of his Division I-FBS career. He carried the ball 23 times for 142 yards in the loss to Eastern Michigan.
But with Adams out of the lineup, Merriweather is poised to take the vast majority of snaps.
"It's definitely unfortunate about Kay'Ron. That's my brother and we'll miss him in the running back room because he's a great leader and a great player," Merriweather said, during his video conference after Tuesday's practice. "Sometimes, you have to have that next-man-up mentality, and I'm just trying to make the most of my opportunity."
With Adams on the shelf, the next two backs behind Merriweather are walk-ons. One is converted wide receiver Carter Scudo, who played with quarterback Brady Olson at Milford High School. Scudo had six carries this year, two against Pittsburgh and four against Eastern Michigan. The other is Jared Chisari, who had a carry against Pitt and one against Coastal Carolina.
Against Toledo, the UMass running attack gained 23 net yards, a number that was the fewest yards ever gained by the UMass running attack. Of the 30 yards lost by the running backs, 23 of them were attributed to Olson, which included a sack.
"We just didn't execute. It's as simple as that," Merriweather said. "Coach Bell, he called the right plays and I feel he put us in the right position. We just didn't execute. At the end of the day, it comes down to individual execution, me included. I messed up a couple of things.
"We have to prepare like we're trying to go out and play a full 60 minutes of football. That's the way we started off today. We have to keep it going tomorrow."