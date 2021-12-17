AMHERST — The tweet showed up after 2 p.m. on Friday.
"Short notice, but anyone out there interested in playing us at 3:00 PM on Saturday in the World's Most Famous Arena?" Iona coach Rick Pitino Tweeted after the Gaels' game with Seton Hall was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues at Seton Hall.
"In terms of COVID, knock on wood, we've been okay," UMass head coach Matt McCall said after practice on Thursday. "This week, we've been dealing with, ironically, the flu. We've had several guys who have had the flu and we've taken them out of practice.
"It hasn't been COVID for us."
The UMass coach did not disclose who had been down with the flu, and told reporters that whoever is dressed for Sunday's game with Fairfield will be healthy.
The Minutemen will play the Stags in the first game of a Sunday afternoon doubleheader in the Mullins Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. The UMass women will play in the second game, hosting Vermont with a scheduled 3:30 tip.
"I know, me personally, I had kind of forgotten about it. We hadn't seen a pause in a long time at other schools. I started to see a bunch on Twitter," UMass guard Rich Kelly said. "Today was the first day I felt like that could happen to us. You never know. We had a couple of guys get sick this week, but luckily it wasn't COVID.
"There's a little bit of a newfound awareness around here that this thing is still around and we have to take extra precautions."
The Iona-Seton Hall game was the first of several games that showed up on Twitter as being postponed. Ohio State-Kentucky and DePaul-Northwestern were cancelled on Thursday, and less than 24 hours later, Syracuse home games against Cornell and Lehigh were scrubbed. A UCLA-North Carolina game was also cancelled.
McCall was asked about what he's heard from other coaches regarding COVID shutdowns.
"Obviously, being in the pandemic, there's always a level of concern," he said. "I'm close to Coach [Billy] Donovan. The Chicago Bulls have been shut down. There are a bunch of NFL teams getting limited. Like I said, knock on wood, we haven't had to. Extra precautions with things we are doing and constant reminders to our guys that this thing isn't going anywhere. It's still here and we've got to be mindful of that."
And some three hours after Iona was looking for an opponent, Pitino tweeted the following: "@KentuckyMBB if you need an opponent, we travel."
Turns out that Kentucky will be playing North Carolina in a made-for-TV matchup.
"Nobody wants to wear a mask, but we've all seen what damage the virus can do," Kelly said. "We've all had great practice last year with wearing a mask and taking all the precautions. I think we're definitely ready to ramp up."
As to the Sunday game with Fairfield, the Stags come to Amherst with an 8-3 record and a five-game winning streak. Coach Jay Young's squad has beaten MAAC foes Canisius and Niagara, and non-league opponents Holy Cross, William & Mary and Fairleigh Dickinson.
The last time UMass and Fairfield got together was in 2019, and the Minutemen earned a 62-60 road victory. Both Kelly brothers are familiar with the Stags. John transferred to UMass from Fairfield, while Rich played at MAAC rival Quinnipiac before he transferred to Boston College last year.
Fairfield's No. 2 scorer is someone familiar to McCall and the Minutemen. That's 6-foot-5 guard Jake Wojcik, who averages 10.5 points per game. He's a transfer from Richmond, one of UMass' rivals in the Atlantic 10.
"I think they have depth. I think they take a lot of pride on the defensive end of the floor," McCall said. "It's going to be a difficult game. It's going to be a war. We talked to our team about that the last couple of days. You're in for a battle Sunday at 1 o'clock, there's no question about it."