For the second time this year, the University of Massachusetts has paused it's men's basketball activities.
The school announced the decision on Tuesday afternoon, and with it, the postponement of Wednesday's game against VCU in Richmond, Va.
But according to UMass coach Matt McCall, the decision did not come because a Tier 1 member of the UMass program had contracted COVID-19.
"As of right now, we don't have any positives in our program. I can tell you guys that," McCall said. "Who has come in close contact, different things like that, that's what we're working through right now. We'll test going forward here every other day. If someone has been in close contact, they'll be tested every day. Those are the protocols moving forward."
According to the release: "Due to contact tracing protocols and out of an abundance of caution, the Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball game between Massachusetts and VCU, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed. The Atlantic 10 will work with both institutions to attempt to reschedule the game for a later date."
The first time UMass paused was on Nov. 17, but that was because of a positive COVID-19 test among Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include McCall and his staff, the players, team managers, medical and support staff. That pause caused UMass to cancel non-conference games from its schedule, including a trip to "Bubbleville" at Mohegan Sun Arena in late November. The Minutemen played their first game of the season on Dec. 11 at Northeastern.
"Up until about 12 o'clock, it was just VCU, VCU, VCU," McCall said on a Zoom call with reporters. McCall usually has regularly-scheduled calls the day before a game.
"I think the health and safety of our players in the program and everybody involved is the most important thing and will always continue to be the most important thing," he said. "While we're still sorting through things, our administration and VCU's administration came to the conclusion that the best thing to do was to postpone this game.
"It's a moving target and we have to make sure we protect our players, first and foremost."
It is possible that the contact tracing came up because of issues with the Davidson program. According to the Buffalo News, Davidson's home game Saturday against St. Bonaventure was postponed because of a positive case in Davidson's program, according to a News source. Davidson beat UMass at the Mullins Center on Sunday.
Wednesday's game was the first contest of a tough grind for UMass. UMass is scheduled to head to George Mason on Saturday, come home to play Fordham next Wednesday, and the travel to Rhode Island a week from Saturday.
Whether this pause will impact more than Wednesday's game is a question that McCall could not answer. George Mason's home game against George Washington on Wednesday was postponed because GWU remains on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test among George Washington's Tier 1. The Colonials will also not play Saturday's game against Fordham.
"We're not getting on an airplane and traveling to Richmond. We will not be playing tomorrow. Outside of that, it's still pretty much a moving target," McCall said, "and we've got to sort through and get through the next 48 hours before we can determine whether or not we can play that weekend."