UMass basketball teams announce their non-conference schedules for the coming season

The University of Massachusetts basketball teams have announced their non-conference schedules for the 2023-24 season.
The Minutemen and Minutewomen begin play the first full week of November. The Minutemen have seven home games, one road game, one neutral site contest and a pre-Christmas tournament in Hawaii. The Minutewomen will play five home games, four on the road and will compete in the Cancun Challenge in November.
Coach Frank Martin's Minutemen, who just got done playing summer games in Puerto Rico, have not announced any preseason exhibition games.
Instead, the Minutemen are scheduled to jump right into non-conference play on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Mullins Center against Albany. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. As of now, it is the only game with an official starting time. The Great Danes, who lost 87-73 to the Minutemen in Amherst a year ago, are coached by former Amherst High School standout Dwayne Killings.
While UMass plays seven home games, the Minutemen will have eight games in Western Massachusetts. The eighth game is a contest against West Virginia in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, on Dec. 16, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. That game was originally going to feature Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins and former UMass player Tre Mitchell, who had transferred to WVU from Texas. But Huggins either retired or was fired, depending on one's point of view and Mitchell transferred again. This time, the former Minuteman will be playing for ex-UMass coach John Calipari at Kentucky.
There is only one legitimate road game on the non-conference schedule for UMass. That comes on Dec. 6, when the Minutemen visit Towson.
There are also return visits by Harvard on Nov. 17, and South Florida, on Dec. 2.
UMass will also play Pat Duquette's UMass Lowell team on Dec. 9. Last year, the River Hawks beat the Minutemen 85-80.
UMass will also be participating in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii Dec. 21-24. The matchups for the tournament have not been set, but Power 5 teams Georgia Tech of the ACC and TCU of the Big 12 are part of the field. Also in the tournament is historic UMass rival Temple. The Owls have a 43-23 record against the Minutemen, and the teams last played in 2018, with Temple scoring a 65-63 victory.
The UMass women have a new coach in former assistant Mike Leflar. He replaced Tory Verdi, who moved on to take the women's head coaching position at Pittsburgh of the ACC.
The Minutewomen were 27-7 last year, losing to Saint Louis 91-85 in overtime in the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game. Denied a spot in the NCAA Tournament, UMass went to the Women's WNIT and beat Albany 73-48, before losing to Harvard 89-87. The Minutewomen had beaten Harvard 77-67 in the regular season.
The Minutewomen will open the season on Monday, Nov. 6 at home against Saint Peter's, a team UMass beat 81-34 last year.
After the home opener, UMass will play at Northeastern and Maine, before coming home for contest against Harvard on Nov. 16 and Monmouth on Nov. 19.
UMass will spend Thanksgiving in Mexico as part of the 2023 Cancun Classic. UMass will play Green Bay on Nov. 23, Washington State on Nov. 24, and Maryland on Nov. 25. Those last two games involve teams that were in the final Associated Press Top 25 in 2022-23. Maryland finished seventh and Washington State was 24th.
Unlike the men's team, the UMass women will actually play in-state rival Boston College. BC holds a 12-4 lead in the all-time series and beat the Minutewomen 66-60 back in 2021. The last UMass win came in 2007, in a 69-67 victory.
The Nov. 12 game at Maine, and the Dec. 1 game at Yale are return visits by UMass. UMass played at Harvard last year, and the Crimson will come to Amherst on Nov. 16.
———
Men's Non-Conference Schedule
November
7 — Albany. 13 — Quinnipiac. 17 — Harvard. 22 — Central Connecticut.
December
2 — South Florida. 6 — at Towson. 9 — UMass Lowell. 16 — West Virginia (at MassMutual Center). 2 1-24 — Diamond Head Classic. 30 — Siena.
Women's Non-Conference Schedule
November
6 — Saint Peter's. 9 — at Northeastern. 12 — at Maine. 16 — Harvard. 19 — Monmouth. 23 — Cancun Challenge, vs. Green Bay. 24 — Cancun Challenge, vs. Washington State. 25 — Cancun Challenge, vs. Maryland.
December
1 — at Yale. 6 — at Boston College. 10 — UMass Lowell. 20 — Albany.