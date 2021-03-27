Next stop, Pittsburgh.
The University of Massachusetts is heading to the Frozen Four. The Minutemen got a solid top-to-bottom performance that included a first career hat trick by senior right wing Carson Gicewicz and an 18-save shutout by goalie Flilp Lindberg as UMass punched its ticket to Western Pennsylvania with a 4-0 win over Bemidji State Saturday evening at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.
"I thought that was a very dominant game, a very thorough game by our group," UMass coach Greg Carvel said. "We came out and we set the tone and played very strong defensive hockey. I don't think we gave up a ton. There weren't a ton of scoring chances in this game. Our first line was huge this weekend and scored most of our goals."
Gicewicz, who transferred to UMass after a career at St. Lawrence, not only scored three goals, but he got three consecutive goals which, in hockey parlance, is called a natural hat trick. He did get the puck after his third goal, which came at 6:34 of the second period, making the score 3-0.
"I think the last time was in high school, at Nichols School in Buffalo (N.Y.)," said Gicewicz, who scored four goals over the weekend and now has 17 on the season. "To get one on a stage like this, and for all of them to pretty much where I didn't have to do much, it just goes to show how solid of a team we have.
"If you're standing in the right spots, the guys will find you every time."
UMass was the first team to earn a spot in the Frozen Four, which will be held in PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh April 8-10. UMass will play in one semifinal.
Lindberg didn't have a lot to do with only 18 saves. But every time he had to make a key save, he did. He also had a little puck luck. At the tail end of a hooking minor to UMass defenseman Zac Jones. Ethan Somoza got a loose puck just beyond the blue paint in front of the UMass goal. Somoza's wrister rattled off the goalpost, and the Beavers did not score.
After UMass beat Lake Superior State 5-1 in Friday's first-round game in Bridgeport, Carvel was not very happy with how the Minutemen played. Sure, UMass scored five goals and four of them were unanswered. The veteran coach said he was unhappy with the constant parade of Minutemen skating to the penalty box. He was particularly unhappy that none of the calls involved hard hits. Carvel said his team was cheating the game.
UMass had a little penalty trouble midway through the first period, but it did not hurt. In fact, the first UMass goal of the game was a short-handed tally.
Oliver Chau, who plays on the left wing of UMass' No. 1 line with Gicewicz and center Jake Gaudet, got called for hooking at 11:33. A minute later, Gaudet was whistled off for tripping. As has been the case all year, the UMass penalty kill did its job. Coming into Bridgeport, the Minutemen had killed all but nine of 94 power-play chances.
Less than a minute after Chau hopped out of the penalty box, UMass scored. Defenseman Aaron Bohlinger found Gicewicz on the left wing, and Gicewicz carried the puck toward the blue line. He passed to Chau who was coming down the middle and Chau made a return pass that caught Beavers goalie Zach Driscoll a little flat footed, and Gicewicz lit the lamp.
"Bo ripped it down the ice and it kind of hit my stick. Chau is a pretty quiet guy. I've never heard him yell that loud for the puck," Gicewicz said. "I dropped to him and he's going to make the right play. He put it on my stick. That's a huge goal.
"Anytime you can get a shorty, it's so good and it's so important."
Bemidji coach Tom Serratore, who called UMass "the best hockey team we've seen all year," also understood that the shorthanded goal was important.
"That's a punch in the gut," Serratore said. "You want to score 5 on 3. If you're not going to score, don't give up a shorty. It's tough on you psychologically as well when you give up a short-handed goal. You've got to respond when you're in a situation with a 5 on 3. You've got to get a power-play goal in a game like this."
Five minutes later, Gicewicz and defenseman Matthew Kessel combined to make it 2-0. Kessel fired the puck toward the goal, Gicewicz got his stick on the puck and put it into the net. It was a tough goal for Bemidji to give up as there were only 51 seconds left in the period.
The highlight goal came early in period 2, and basically locked up the win for UMass.
Gaudet looked every bit the power forward as he drove toward the net and found Gicewicz in the low slot. The wing made no mistake and scored his team-best 17th goal. It was his first career hat trick and the first hat trick of the season for the Minutemen.
Chau got an empty-net goal at 16:56, and UMass was bound for the Steel City.
"The value of each line getting quality minutes, for sure, and we have to have that," said Carvel. "You have to have senior leadership leading the way this time of the year. Your best players are your oldest players and Jake Gaudet has really taken a big step forward in the last couple of games. Carson had cooled down after a real strong start, in the middle of the season, and getting him going. We asked more of Oliver Chau tonight, so that line has been so effective this week and playing big body minutes."
———
Bemidji State 0 0 0 — 0
Massachusetts 2 1 1 — 4
First Period
UM — Gicewicz (Chau, Bohlinger), 14:24, SH. UM — Gicewicz (Kessel), 19:09.
Penalties — UM: Chau (Hooking), 11:33; Gaudet (Tripping), 12:34.
Second Period
UM — Gicewicz (Gaudet, M. Del Gaizo), 6:34.
Penalties — B: Armour (Roughing), 8:00; Kirkup (Tripping),10:56; Johnson (Boarding), 11:18. UM: Jones (Hooking), 16:37; Gicewicz (Interference), 19:45.
Third Period
UM — Chau (M. Del Gaizo), 16:56, EN.
Penalties — UM: Lagunov (Major, contact to the head; game misconduct), 17:22.
Shots on goal — Bemidji 5-6-7 18. UMass 9-10-9 28.
Saves — Bemidji, Driscoll 24; UMass Lindberg 18.