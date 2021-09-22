AMHERST — Football can be as much a chemistry experiment as it is X's and O's.
That being the case, the chemistry between UMass freshman quarterback Brady Olson and wide receiver Rico Arnold would be a solid B grade, or maybe a B-plus.
"It's been interesting, but we've just been working after practice getting the timing down and perfecting our craft," Arnold said. "That's the thing, getting the timing down."
Arnold did not catch a pass in UMass' opener at Pittsburgh. But since then, and with Olson in the starting lineup, he has caught eight passes in two weeks for 143 yards. The Charlotte Transfer caught six balls for 58 yards in last Saturday's 42-28 loss to Eastern Michigan at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
Olson and the Minutemen will hit the road for a Saturday game at 17th-ranked Coastal Carolina. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN-Plus.
For his part, Olson said his timing with Arnold — and the rest of the offense — has been a work in progress.
"I think it's just continuing to improve as an offense and click as a group," Olson said. "I think it's the same process we've been going through the past weeks."
Olson has been thrown into the proverbial deep end of the pool because of an injury to starter Tyler Lytle. Lytle, who started the opener at Pitt, has not been in pads since.
"I don't know about that," UMass coach Walt Bell said, when asked about possibly getting Lytle a medical redshirt. "It's going to depend on his health and when he gets back. I think he's going to be out for a little while longer, and again, don't know exactly when. Some of it's healing, some of it is medical clearance. Hopefully, we can get him back soon knowing he won the job in camp pretty handily.
"Brady's done a decent job in the meantime. As we move forward, it depends on when he comes back and decision-makers use all the time allowed, and we've got plenty of time."
So, as Olson hangs on the the QB1 job at UMass, his numbers continue to improve. The true freshman from Bellingham, Mass., who was playing high school football only six months ago, completed 22-of-38 passes for 285 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in last week's loss.
Speaking to reporters in a video conference on Tuesday, Olson was asked how the game has been slowing down for him.
"It's slowed down a bit. The process of what [quarterbacks coach Frederick] Walker talks to me about, the process I'm going through with every play, getting comfortable and going from there," he said.
Nine different receivers caught passes in the Eastern Michigan game. Arnold led the way with six. But if Olson and a receiver failed on a pass play, he would come right back to that receiver and it usually was a reception. Only twice did a receiver go more than one incompletion before catching a pass. Arnold had three straight incompletions in the second half while Trey Pettway had two incompletions in the first half.
In two starts, Olson has gone 36 for 67, for 499 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. His quarterback rating is 131.96.
The Milford High alum has, perhaps unlike many of his fellow graduates, been starting at the Division I-FBS football level for two weeks. So what has surprised him the most and the least?
"Probably the speed of the game. It definitely has picked up from high school to college," he said. "If you do what you're supposed to do and listen to your coaching, it's not that hard when you get there."
He said learning the playbook is something he's done better than he thought he would.
"It's starting to click in my mind," he said, "where my eyes are supposed to be going, and my role on each and every play."
For his part, Bell says he hasn't been all that surprised by Brady Olson's adjustment to the college game.
"We knew he was going to be a really good player," the third-year coach said. "That's why we recruited him as hard as we did. I think the thing he's done really well as a freshman is just his ability to overcome mistakes and execution errors early in a football game. Last week, he had a couple of open throws that he missed there early that had a chance to be explosive. He's even keel, nice and easy, doesn't let a couple of mistakes rattle him. He continues to play his game.
"To be that young, knowing he's still 18 years old, to be that young and as even-keeled as he is, and handle adversity as well as he does, that's going to be a huge thing for him moving forward."