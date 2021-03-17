A four-year stalwart for the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.
Guard Carl Pierre, who was one of current coach Matt McCall's first recruits, made the announcement on his Twitter feed Wednesday morning.
"After speaking with my family I have concluded that I will take advantage of my extra year of eligibility," Pierre wrote. "Unfortunately, it will not be at UMass as I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. Thank you for taking a chance on a local kid UMass nation!"
Pierre graduated from Boston College High School and had no Division I offers until McCall came along and offered. Four years later, Pierre was a two-time captain, started his last 99 consecutive games, and put his name into the UMass record books.
The 6-foot-4 guard finished his career with 1,353 points, tied with Trey Davis for 18th on the all-time list. Pierre passed another Metro Boston great in Anthony Gurley, who had 1,331 points in his UMass career and 1,350 overall.
In addition, Pierre, finished his UMass stint with 286 3-point baskets. He is second on the all-time list behind only another Boston product in Monty Mack, who had 331 3-point hoops. During the season Pierre had passed both Lynn's Anthony Anderson and Baltimore's Ricky Harris on the 3-point list.
"[Pierre] has been with me since day one," McCall said after the Minutemen lost to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 Conference quarterfinals back on March 5. "He embodies everything UMass basketball is about. He's never late, walking away from here with two degrees, an ultimate culture guy. I'm appreciative of his loyalty, not only to our program, but to myself personally."
In that post-game press conference, McCall was asked what he thought Pierre's next step would be.
"His next step is he's going to be successful because of who he is as a person," McCall said of Pierre after the Atlantic 10 Conference quarterfinal loss to Saint Louis. "Whatever's best for Carl and his family, that's what's next. He's put his heart and soul into this program for four years, and if what's best for him and his family is to move on with his life, then we support him 1,000 percent."
Pierre becomes the second player off McCall's roster to enter the transfer portal. This one did not surprise perhaps as much as the announcement earlier in the week that Tre Mitchell would put his name into the portal and test the transfer waters.
One of the other recent entrants into the portal is a familiar one. Guard Sean East II, who played at UMass last year as a freshman, has re-entered the transfer portal. East had gone from Amherst to Bradley.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the Verbal Commits site had reported 589 Division I players having entered the transfer portal. Of those who entered in the previous 24 hours, 10 of them came out of so-called power conference. Three come from the ACC, while two east come from the SEC, the Pac-12 and the Big 10.