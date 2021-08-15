AMHERST — They are the last line of defense, and sometimes on an island by themselves.
Defenses in college football are not successful without good defensive backfields. For the first time in head coach Walt Bell's three years, the UMass secondary has lots of depth and, at least on paper, lots of talent.
"Everyone has to be prepared. it's not just starters and [rotation players]. Everyone has to know the defense, know what they're doing on the field," said Bryson Richardson. "That way, if one guy has to come out, another guy comes in with no problems."
Richardson is one of a number of newcomers to the UMass secondary, and he might be one of those new players counted on for some success. He and fellow defensive back Bryce Watts came through the transfer portal from North Carolina. Watts had started his college career at Virginia Tech. They join defensive back Noah Boykin, who transferred in last year after starting his career at Notre Dame. Richardson and Boykin are listed as redshirt sophomores on the UMass roster, while Watts is listed as a redshirt junior.
Richardson and his UMass teammates are into their second week of practice in preparation for the 2021 season opener on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Pittsburgh. The home opener is one week later against a second ACC team, Boston College.
The Minutemen held an open to the public practice on Saturday and will be back at work Monday morning. According to a note from UMass, the team will hold its first scrimmage in Monday's practice.
There are 18 defensive backs currently on the roster. Ten are freshmen, one is a redshirt freshman, one is a sophomore and four are redshirt sophomores. There are also two redshirt juniors.
"It's not just in the secondary, but to have a good amount of numbers where you can excel on special teams as well," Bell said. "To have a full compliment of bodies is huge for us. The new guys have done a great job. We put a lot on those guys. We have repped more threes than any place I have ever been to get these guys up to speed in a hurry and continue to build depth. When you get in game five through seven or game nine through 12, a lot of those young guys will be playing."
Of the eight players listed in the two-deep for last year's season finale at Liberty, seven of those defensive backs are back. That included all four starters, some of whom might be supplanted by transfers like Richardson or Watts, or incoming freshmen.
The anchor of that secondary is sophomore Josh Wallace. The sophomore from DeMatha Catholic started eight of 12 games as a freshman and was named a captain as a sophomore.
"Talk about a first-class guy. He does everything right. He prepares the right way," said Bell. "He's a living, breathing example of what we want our young people to be. He's been awesome. A great teammate, a great player, a good football player, everything you want."
Speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday, Wallace said that he may be a sophomore, but he's more than ready to take up the mantle of leadership in the secondary.
"Of course, yes," said Wallace. "I feel like I need to be the leader of the group. Bring the young guys around so they can improve to get better each and every day"
Wallace started eight of 12 games back in 2019, finishing with 33 tackles and one interception. In the truncated 2020 season, he played in all four games. And while the Minutemen were hammered early and often, Wallace said he thinks the experience will translate into some successes in 2021.
"It wasn't technically practice, but it did help everyone out on the field getting those extra reps," said Wallace. "The young guys who came in as freshmen got thrown into the fire without training camp during the COVID. It was kind of good that we played those four games."
Richardson is learning defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo's system, along with the other newcomers on the defensive side of the ball.
"It's been good," Richardson said, when asked about adjusting to a new defense. "There are a lot of things that I've learned back from when I was at NC and things I knew from my time in high school. The transition has been pretty smooth. I always feel like I've been a playbook type of guy. I'm always deep into film, and try to stay on top of that."
Like Watts and Boykin, Richardson arrived in Amherst from a Power-5 football program. Richardson said he's bringing the mindset he had at North Carolina to UMass, and is confident that his attitude will transfer — so to speak — to other members of the 18-player DB room.
"The level of competition, some might say, is not the same. You were in a Power 5. You played all these ACC teams, all these SEC teams," the Lawrenceville, Ga., native said. "At the end of the day, football is football. When It comes to preparation, I have to prepare the same way I did when I was UNC."