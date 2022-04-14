AMHERST — As spring practice goes past the halfway point, the members of the University of Massachusetts football team are balancing their preseason work with their regular college classes.
For those players on the defensive side of the ball, spring practice has been like going to graduate school in the sport.
“Coach [Don] Brown put us in a situation where he made it tough on us at first,” lineman Cletus Mathurin said. “He put a bunch of plays at us off the rip, so it’s like now that we’ve settled in, it’s like we’re way ahead of schedule on the playbook.
“We probably have like 32 plays in on defense, and that’s pretty impressive for week two, week three.”
After the Thursday morning session, there are six more practices left before the spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 30. The game will be played in McGuirk Alumni Stadium at noon.
The 2021 UMass defense had little to write home about. En route to a 1-11 season that cost former head coach Walt Bell and his staff their jobs, the Minutemen gave up 44 points and 495 yards in total offense per game. The Minuteman defense was pretty rough inside the red zone, as opponents had the ball 40 times inside the red zone and failed to score on six of them. Twenty-nine of those red zone chances were ended by opponent touchdowns.
New head coach Don Brown is a defense-first coach, and a number of the coaches he has hired to join him in Amherst are veteran defensive coaches. Defensive coordinator Keith Dudzinski has been a coordinator before under Brown and came with Brown from Arizona. Assistant head coach Ben Albert, who was a defensive standout at UMass, had been the co-defensive coordinator at Duke before returning to his alma mater.
“We say all four of us have to work as one,” Albert said, referring to the defensive line. “For example, if we are rushing the quarterback, we have to be relentless in our passion to get the quarterback down. None of us can stop until the quarterback is down. If we can all buy into that energy and that concept, we’ll have success in everything we do.”
Albert said the buy-in by the members of the D-line and the entire defensive side of the ball has already begun.
“These guys have poured their hearts out every single day they’ve come out here,” the veteran assistant coach said. “Are we perfect? No. But that’s what it’s all about. Coach Cutcliffe [former Duke coach David Cutcliffe], I was able to take a lot from him. I have a lot of respect for him. He would aways say that practice doesn’t make perfect. Practice makes permanent. We want to make sure guys are practicing the right things and doing the right things.”
Mathurin, a 6-foot-2, 305-pound junior from Hartford, Conn., was a second-team defensive tackle when the Minutemen opened at Pittsburgh last year. By the end of the season, he was the starting nose tackle.
Mathurin is a returning veteran, but not the only veteran. There are several transfers on the defensive side of the football, including linemen Marcus Cushnie and Marcus Bradley. Cushnie actually played against the Minutemen last year when UMass traveled to Florida State. He is a redshirt senior. Bradley is a redshirt freshman who transferred to UMass from Vanderbilt.
“We’ve actually bonded pretty well,” the veteran lineman said. “Once you come in here, everybody has to stick together. We want to win. We haven’t won in so long. Do you want to keep losing or do you want everybody to come together and just bond to win games”