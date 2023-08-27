UMass ends a 24-game road losing streak, beats New Mexico State in season opener

The University of Massachusetts football team made a little bit of history Saturday night. But the only history that interests UMass coach Don Brown is that the Minutemen are 1-0.
"To be honest, don't worry about the history and all that," Brown said. "We have a chance to do something special this year, and I really mean that. I think we're just starting to find our sea legs."
The Minutemen put 28 points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter at New Mexico State to break open a close game and give Brown's squad a 41-30 win over an Aggies team that had beaten UMass in each of the last two years. In fact, the last time UMass had been to Las Cruces, the Minutemen lost by 17 points.
For UMass, it was the first opening-game win since the Minutemen beat Duquesne back in 2018. It marked the first time a UMass team had beaten a Division I-FBS team in the opener since it beat Ball State 26-10 in McGuirk Alumni Stadium way back in 1984.
If UMass holds on, it would be the first win over an FBS team in an opener since 1984. I was the radio network color guy.— Howard Herman (@howardherman) August 27, 2023
It was also the first UMass football game on ESPN since Brown coached the Minutemen to the 2006 Division I-AA championship game.
Saturday's game was a team effort on both sides of the football for UMass. The offense had 389 yards in total offense. The defense forced three turnovers which led to 21 points for UMass. And were it not for big touchdown plays of 80 and 62 yards, the host Aggies would never have gotten close in the fourth quarter.
It was a real coming-out-party for quarterback Taisun Phommachanh. The transfer from Georgia Tech was 10 for 17 for 192 yards. He also ran for 93 yards and scored a touchdown. He threw to seven different receivers in the game.
"I can't say enough about Steve Casula and the offensive staff with Alex Miller, and the defensive staff as well with Keith [Dudzinski], Ben [Albert], [Valdemar Brower] and Mike McCray, and Mike Livingston," Brown said in a postgame video conference with reporters in New England. "We had a lot of guys that just worked hard. That's really what we did.
"Our guys, we take care of our business, and hopefully this is a great start for the new year."
The 2023 season started off as most of the seasons had since UMass moved to the FBS level. UMass took the opening kickoff and quickly went three-and-out. That, however, is where the similarities to teams since 2012 ended.
New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia, who had 250 yards in total offense and lead a 13-0 second-half comeback in last year's 23-13 win, turned the ball over on his first series. Linebacker Tyler Martin blitzed, forcing Pavia to make a bad throw and Michael Oppong intercepted. An 11-yard return set UMass up on the Aggies' 35-yard line.
Three plays later, a jet sweep got Anthony Simpson loose and he took it in on a 16-yard run. Cameron Carson's point after kick made it 7-0.
The first half ended 10-10 when New Mexico State kicker Ethan Albertson's wounded duck of a kick snuck inside the right upright.
The game turned in UMass' favor midway through the third quarter. UMass drove from its 33-yard line and had a second consecutive drive stall inside the Aggies' red zone. Carson finished the drive with a 29-yard field goal, but there was little doubt Brown and his staff were a little disappointed that solid drives were not being finished.
New Mexico State took possession on the 25-yard line, and proceeded to march the ball right down the field against a solid UMass defense. A big, 28-yard screen pass play to Trent Hudson put the ball inside the UMass 40. Six plays later, Martin tackled Pavia in the backfield on third down. Albertson's 34-yard field goal attempt was wide.
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, who ran for 79 yards in 15 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, was stopped for a yard on the first play of the next UMass drive. The second play had a SportsCenter highlight when Phommachanh found Christian Wells running a post pattern. Phommachanh threaded the needle between a couple of defenders and Wells was off on a 68-yard gain. J.J. Dervil saved a touchdown. On the next play, the UMass quarterback ran the ball in from 11 yards out, to put UMass up 20-10.
What. A. Throw. Phommachanh hits Christian Wells between 2 defenders. Wells goes 68 yards, the QB goes 11 on the next play for a TD. It's 20-10, 14:28 left to play.— Howard Herman (@howardherman) August 27, 2023
That started a wild and wooly fourth quarter where the teams combined to score 48 points.
UMass locked up the victory with consecutive touchdowns. Lynch-Adams capped off a 10-play 75-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. He took the handoff, went up the middle and quickly bounced out to the right, diving in at the pylon.
On the ensuing New Mexico State possession, Pavia hit running back Jamoni Jones for a 17-yard gain. Pavia was 15 of 26 for 249 yards, but two interceptions. The second one locked up the win.
After the 17-yard gain, the Aggie quarterback tried to find Jonathan Brady along the right sideline. Instead, Isaiah Rutherford, a transfer from Notre Dame, stepped in front of Brady. Rutherford picked off the ball, and took it 55 yards for the back-breaking touchdown.
"We feel good tonight," said Brown. "It's a nice win. The alternative, I can tell you, sucks."