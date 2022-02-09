AMHERST — There was no silver lining or a glass half-full Wednesday night.
“We got out-played, out-worked, out-efforted. They played so much harder than us,” University of Massachusetts coach Matt McCall said after the Minutemen were beaten by George Washington 77-68. “That’s the bottom line. That’s why we lost.”
The Minutemen, who led by as many as seven points early in the first half, were victimized by a 15-point turnaround later in the first 20 minutes. UMass did manage to tie the game twice in the second half, and also trailed by one with 5 1/2 minutes to play, the Minutemen could not get over the hump.
“They played so much harder than us,” McCall said with emphasis. “We had zero resistance.”
The up-and-down period continues for the Minutemen, who have gone win one, lose one and are 3-3 in their last six games. Coming off a most impressive win at Rhode Island on Saturday, the script was flipped Wednesday.
UMass was off-target for a lot of the night. Rich Kelly, who had 15 points, was 6 for 8 from the floor for the Minutemen. The rest of the UMass offense shot 35 percent from the floor. A team that came into the game ranked seventh in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage, was 8 for 27, and a frigid 2 for 12 in the second half.
With the win, George Washington improves to 9-13 and 5-5 in the Atlantic 10. UMass, meanwhile, falls to 10-12 and 3-7 in the A-10.
The Colonials, who have now won nine straight games against UMass, won practically every effort statistical category. They outrebounded UMass 41-29, had 12 offensive rebounds to six for UMass, and outscored the Minutemen in the paint 36-30. The only area where UMass was better was with points off turnovers, 14-6.
McCall was asked about the cause and effect of being cold on offense bleeding over into the lack of effort at both ends of the court.
“That happens a lot of times that when it’s not going well for you on offense, it effects your defense,” McCall said. “Listen, we got off to a good start in the game, very similar to the Duquesne game and just couldn’t sustain that level.”
The UMass player who had the most off-night was Noah Fernandes. The guard didn’t score until the final minutes and finished with four points on 1 for 11 shooting from the floor.
Things actually started off well for UMass, as the Minutemen hit four of their first five shots from long range, which kept them in the game until they got into a rhythm. Three-point hoops by Rich Kelly and Trent Buttrick (17 points) helped UMass break a tie and the 9-2 run put the Minutemen ahead 15-8.
The 4 for 5 was important, because the Minutemen went 2 for 10 from long distance the rest of the half.
That allowed the Colonials to get back in the game with a 12-2 burst. The visitors led 43-38 at intermission.
McCall admitted in the second half that his team played harder than it did in the opening 20 minutes. There were a couple of ties and three other times where the Minutemen got it to a one-possession game. Each time, George Washington responded.
It was a response that pleased head coach Jamion Christian.
”This team has tremendous resiliency,” said Christian, who came to George Washington three seasons ago after spending a year as the head coach at Siena. “Even when we were struggling in the first third of the season, I talk so much about team resiliency because I can feel our energy in practice every day. We lost some close games early. We got blown out a few times as we were trying to find ourselves, which I think in this world, with kids transferring in and out, I think that can happen. Our resiliency has been like that all season long.”
C.J. Kelly’s basket with 7:38 to play in the game tied the game at 61. A stop there might have helped propel the Minutemen ahead. Instead, Brayon Freeman, who came off the bench to score 15 points, had an open lane to the basket to score. That made it 63-61, and the Minutemen never caught up.
The Minutemen did make it 72-68 on a Buttrick hoop with 2:23 to go. The home side missed three, 3-point shots and did not score again.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-13)
Dean 4-5 2-3 10, Samuels 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 4-10 4-4 15, Bamisile 4-11 2-2 11, Bishop 8-18 8-11 24, Freeman 7-11 0-1 15, Lindo 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 16-21 77.
UMASS (10-12)
Buttrick 5-11 5-6 17, Fernandes 1-11 2-2 4, R.Kelly 6-8 1-1 15, C.Kelly 3-9 3-3 10, Weeks 3-8 0-2 8, Garcia 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Steadman 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 24-59 12-15 68.
Halftime_George Washington 43-38. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 5-17 (Adams 3-5, Freeman 1-2, Bamisile 1-4, Lindo 0-1, Bishop 0-5), UMass 8-27 (R.Kelly 2-4, Buttrick 2-5, Weeks 2-7, Garcia 1-2, C.Kelly 1-5, Jones 0-1, Fernandes 0-3). Rebounds_George Washington 34 (Dean 12), UMass 26 (Buttrick 11). Assists_George Washington 16 (Adams, Freeman 5), UMass 15 (Fernandes, R.Kelly, C.Kelly 4). Total Fouls_George Washington 16, UMass 16.