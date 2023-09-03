UMass falls to 1-1 after being routed at Auburn; home opener is Saturday

For one quarter Saturday afternoon, the University of Massachusetts football team hung with perennial SEC power Auburn.
In fact, while the Minutemen got figuratively smacked in the face with a game-opening touchdown drive by the Tigers, coach Don Brown's team bounced back with a touchdown drive of its own to tie the game.
Unfortunately for the New England side, Auburn scored the next 45 points en route to a 59-14 win. The Minutemen did not get their second score until midway through the fourth quarter when the game was more than put away.
"Obviously, not enough points," Brown said on a video conference with reporters home in Massachusetts. "This is a team game, a complimentary game. You need to be good on offense, on defense and in the kicking game.
"Neither of them complimented the other in any way, shape, manner or form."
The loss might also have been a costly one. Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, who made his first college start in last week's win over New Mexico State, was hurt midway through the third quarter and was replaced by Western Carolina transfer Carlos Davis. Phommachanh did not return.
"I don't have anything for you at this point" on Phommachanh, Brown said. "Obviously, we'll get on the bus, get him home and take a look see. I really can't comment at this point."
Phommachanh was 8 for 16 for just 55 yards and he was intercepted once. He also ran the ball eight times for 34 yards.
The quarterback seemed to get dinged up earlier in the game, and stayed in until there was 5:13 left to play in the third quarter.
"He was not in any kind of danger. Is that what you're asking me?" Brown said in response to a question about keeping his starter in until later in the third quarter. "He wasn't in any danger playing in the football game. Obviously, he's a competitor and wants to stay in the game. We're trying to do our best to give him his opportunity to lead our offense, and at the same time, we felt he was good enough to continue.
"Otherwise, we would have taken him out of the game."
Playing against Auburn's backups, Davis was still a pretty solid 6 for 8 for 106 yards. He did not throw an interception, and did have a fourth-quarter touchdown pass. He hit Anthony Simpson on a 58-yard, catch-and-run play for six points.
Statistics may not always tell the whole story. Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams had his first career 100-yard performance, running for 101 yards on 14 carries and averaging 7 yards per carry.
But overall, UMass ran 51 offensive plays for only 301 yards. Auburn on the other hand, had 492 yards on 69 plays in total offense.
The glaring defensive statistic was that Jalen Stewart led the Minutemen with seven tackles, while Jordan Mahoney had six, Juan Lua had three and Te'Rai Powell two. Stewart started in place of Jerry Roberts Jr., who was out, and the next three tacklers are all defensive backs.
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze went with a two-quarterback attack, starting Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne and using veteran Robby Ashford as a change of pace.
Thorne was 10 for 17 for 141 yards and a touchdown. Ashford completed only 2-of-6 passes, but ran the ball nine times for 51 yards and scored three touchdowns.
In his postgame press conference, Brown said the tempo Auburn used by playing the two quarterbacks did hurt the Minutemen.
"We practice against tempo every day, to be honest with you. It's a little disappointing that was an issue early," he said. "We practice it every single day. I got to take the responsibility because it is my responsibility, and we're going to to have make sure we do a better job of preparing for tempo."
The highlight of the day for UMass was the first drive of the game.
UMass won the toss and elected to defer. Auburn received the opening kickoff and went 11 plays for 62 yards, with Damari Allston scoring on a 2-yard run. The point-after kick made it 7-0.
That opening score did not deter the Minutemen, who started the drive on their 11-yard line and went 89 yards in nine plays for the game-tying touchdown. The key play of the drive was a 31-yard run by Phommachanh, and three plays later, the Georgia Tech transfer punched it in from a yard out. Cameron Carson's PAT tied it 7-7.
After Auburn went up 10-7 on a 37-yard field goal by Alex MacPherson, the Minutemen went three-and-out on consecutive drives, and fumbled away a third drive. The Tigers scored touchdowns on all three of those drives, to put the game away.
UMass will play its home opener Saturday when Miami (Ohio) visits McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The RedHawks opened the season in South Florida Friday night, losing 38-3 to the other Miami.
———