On the day Walt Bell was hired at the University of Massachusetts, he was asked what he considered being successful in Amherst would mean.

"A winning football program in terms of wins and losses," he said without hesitation. "We all know ultimately, we can have the greatest APR in the world, the greatest graduation rate in the history of college football, but if you don't win games, they'll pat me on the butt out the door. They might do it with a smile on their faces.

"To me, it's a winning football program and a culture that does things the right way."

Bell might have gotten the culture part right, but two wins in two-plus seasons were enough for UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford to make the call and fire the football coach he hired back in December, 2018. The AD confirmed the decision in an afternoon email exchange with The Eagle.

The release from the school, which came out Sunday afternoon, reads as follows: "University of Massachusetts Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford announced today that football head coach Walt Bell and Defensive Coordinator Tommy Restivo have been relieved of their coaching duties. Bell was in his third season as head coach of the Minutemen and had a 2-23 overall record with a 1-8 record this season.

"Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Alex Miller will serve as the team's interim head coach. A national search to find the next leader of Massachusetts football will begin immediately."

The decision to move on from Bell came in the hours after what had to be a soul-crushing loss to Division I-FCS Rhode Island. The Minutemen actually led 9-7 before eventually falling 35-22.

In a post-game conference with reporters, Bell repeated his mantra that he and his staff have to do a better job coaching, adding that while no loss is a good one, this was worse than most.

“They all hurt, this one hurts,” Bell said. “Just being really forthright, this hurts.”

While the season has been more than difficult for fans, one positive has been the fact that Miller has helped improve the offensive line and, as the run game coordinator, has had the UMass ground game as good as it has been under Bell. Ellis Merriweather, who ran for 118 yards on 30 carries, has gone over the 100-yard mark four times this year, including a career-high 179 yards against UConn.

Bell becomes the second Division I-FBS coach in New England to lose his job after a defeat by an FCS team. Randy Edsall lost his job at UConn in the wake of a loss to Holy Cross, and now Bell is out after losing to a team in a division below the Minutemen.

Bell was in the middle of a five-year contract he signed when hired. The contract paid $625,000 per year. The rest of Bell's contract will be bought out.

The Berkshire Eagle reached out to Bell for comment, but did not get a response by deadline.

Bamford and Miller will meet with reporters Monday morning to talk about the transition. Bamford will most likely be asked about potential replacements.

Two names that are favored amongst those most active on UMass social media are Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Brown was former head coach Mark Whipple's defensive coordinator when UMass won the Division I-AA national championship in 1998. After spending 2000-03 as the head coach at Northeastern, Brown was hired as the UMass head coach in 2004. He stayed until 2009, when he took the job as the defensive coordinator for Ralph Friedgen at Maryland. At UMass, Brown guided the Minutemen to the 2006 I-AA championship game.

Coen played for Brown from 2004-08, and was the quarterback on the national runner-up. He has been an assistant coach at Brown, URI, UMass and Maine, before taking a job as assistant receivers coach with the Los Angeles Rams.

One name to possibly watch out for is University of Minnesota assistant Joe Harasymiak.

Harasymiak had been linked to the job when Bell got it. At the time, Harasymiak was the 32-year-old head coach at the University of Maine. Around the same time Bell took the UMass job, Harasymiak took a job on P.J. Fleck's staff in Minneapolis. It was thought at the time that Harasymiak, a New Jersey native and a Springfield College graduate, was interested. He, however, had no experience at the FBS level.

At Minnesota, Harasymiak is the co-defensive coordinator with responsibilities for defensive backs and safeties. At Maine, he was the FCS coach of the year in 2018, when the Black Bears went 10-4 and made it to the FCS semifinals for the first time in school history.

One name who was reportedly in the mix back in 2018 and could have interest is current Duke defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ben Albert. Albert played for Whipple and coached under Brown in Amherst. He also worked under current UMass assistant and former Minuteman head coach Jim Reid for four seasons at Richmond. Albert also coached at Delaware, Boston College and Temple.