College Football: Looking back at a really tough loss for UMass

When University of Massachusetts football head coach Don Brown sat down for his postgame video conference Saturday, it did not take him long to put his finger on what is ailing his Minutemen.
"Sometimes, we're our own worst enemies," Brown said, after the 19-17 loss at Eastern Michigan.
Nothing could have been closer to the truth on Saturday, as the Minutemen basically led in every positive — and negative — category on the stat sheet.
The Minutemen had 23 first downs to 14 for the Eagles, outgained Eastern Michigan 464 total yards to 371 and out-threw the Eagles 340 yards to...