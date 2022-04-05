AMHERST — Week 2 of the Don Brown era at the University of Massachusetts began as opening week ended, with the players in pads and doing some hitting.
When the dust settled from inside the practice bubble adjacent to McGuirk Alumni Stadium, the new UMass head coach talked about the progress his team has made in four practices.
"I think we're ahead of where I thought they would be," Brown said, when he met with reporters following the conclusion of Tuesday's practice. "You never feel like you're ahead of the game. You just kind of grind it for the next day."
The Minutemen will continue their pattern of three practices a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) through April, with the spring game the pot at the end of the rainbow. The spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 30. A time has not been announced. On several occasions, Brown has said that it would be a traditional spring game, and not like the game-condition scrimmages held at UMass in recent years.
As was the case in the first three practices, Tuesday's padded workout — the second such workout of the spring — was a high-energy affair. There were a number of potential high school recruits roaming the sidelines. It was also a day where members of the coaching staffs from Amherst and Hamilton College were watching Brown and his staff put the Minutemen through their paces.
Both Brown and UMass first-year defensive coordinator Keith Dudzinski said to reporters that Tuesday was not the cleanest of the four practices, but the effort was there. Brown said there's a line to walk for the staff.
"Here's your constant discussion with yourself. We made some mistakes today, so do we pull off the reins for a practice and just let them catch up? Or do you say we're not doing that. We're going to keep the foot on the throttle and keep challenging them," Brown said. "That's a conflict that you're constantly trying to evaluate, rectify and make good decisions on."
There is a depth chart on the wall in the Jacobson Football Performance Center, but it is written in erasable marker. The depth chart on Brown's desk might just as well be written in pencil.
The first-year coach says that while some players have stepped forward and been more than solid in four practices, he said there is no solidified depth chart for the Minutemen. And, Brown said, there's no real hurry.
"I'm a big believer in don't judge too quickly," the coach said. "I think you can, especially with younger guys which our team is made of all younger guys, they tend to grow and grow exponentially if you just practice them properly, and the light switch goes on. Most of our competition will carry over to the fall."
That includes the battle at quarterback, a group which includes sophomore Brady Olson. Olson is the returning veteran, who completed 104-of-216 passes for 1,145 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The other two quarterbacks who threw passes last year, Garrett Dzuro and Zamar Wise, combined to throw 53 between them.
Wise has looked good in practice, while Dzuro was not in pads and watched as the other five took reps. The group also includes transfer Gino Campetti, freshman Chase Brewster and quarterback/tight end Josiah Johnson.
Two defensive transfers, linemen Marcus Cushnie and Marcus Bradley, have looked good so far. Cushnie is a redshirt senior who transferred from Florida State, and is wearing the number "0." Wearing the number "1" is Bradley, a redshirt freshman who got his start at Vanderbilt. Both have the look of potential starters or, at worst, rotational linemen.
Brown said that not solidifying a depth chart in April improves the caliber of the competition, and keeps players involved.
"In this day and age, if you don't give guys an opportunity, they're going to transfer," Brown said. "We want to make sure we give everybody a fair shot, make sure we're coaching them all and we'll let the chips fall where they may when the time is right."