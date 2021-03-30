It's been two calendar years since the University of Massachusetts football team had held a spring practice session, but who's counting?
"It was a great day," head coach Walt Bell said, "good transitions, good practice efficiency for our first real practice in about two full years. We had a full compliment of bodies. More than anything else, we're really excited about how far the roster has come."
The Minutemen rose with the sun and held their first session inside the practice bubble adjacent to McGuirk Alumni Stadium. It's the first of 14 scheduled practice, which will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The spring game, which has not been held in three calendar years, is scheduled for May 1. Bell did not hold a spring game in his first year because of injury issues that had thinned his roster. Last year, of course, spring football was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Just to see how excited our guys are. More than anything else, just to be able to practice the way we've envisioned practicing for the first time since we've been here," Bell said, during a Tuesday morning Zoom conference with members of the media. "It was really our first time doing it with a full compliment of bodies. The kids were unbelievable today. Great effort. A lot of nervous energy that first day of practice.
"Once they relax and settle in, I'm sure things will get better."
It was also a first day of practice for several new assistant coaches. The latest addition is Jamey McClendon, who replaces Cato June on the UMass staff. June left recently to be an assistant at Bowling Green. McClendon is a former graduate assistant coach at South Florida of the American Athletic Conference. McClendon was a quality control defensive analyst for Bell's staff last year, and the coach said McClendon has earned the job.
The Minutemen will work without an assistant coach handling the offensive coordinator task. Bell said "absolutely," when asked if he was still planning on being the offensive play caller.
The third-year coach was also asked about how that might impact his work as head coach at practice.
"You've got to wear both hats a little bit. When defensive kids do right and do something great, you've got to get excited, which is hard to do," Bell said. "You just have to wear both hats. There are guys who do it and do it really well.
"For me, more than anything else, I have to be head football coach first and offensive coordinator second. I've got to make sure I'm doing both jobs at a high level."
"Obviously, the quarterback position is pretty important. We've got a lot of great depth at tight end, seeing how that thing kind of shakes out," Bell said. "The best five O-linemen, getting those guys out there. We've got great competition in the defensive backfield and a great competition on the D-line.
"When you have real depth, that tends to make everybody better with great competition."
The quarterback position, which has been a weakness in Bell's two years at the helm, will be front and center in spring practice and again when the team gathers in Amherst for the start of summer camp.
Redshirt sophomore Garrett Dzuro and redshirt freshman Will Koch split snaps in the truncated 2020 season, a season where the Minutemen went 0-4. UMass was shut out twice and only scored one touchdown.
Redshirt freshman Zamar Wise is moving back into the quarterbacks room. He was a late arrival in 2020 and spent time as a wide receiver. Also University of Colorado transfer Tyler Lytle is in the mix at quarterback. None of this includes Medford's Brady Olson, who is playing his Fall II football season in Massachusetts right now.
"As soon as we know somebody's won the job, I've got no problem letting everybody know he's won the job," said Bell, in response to a question about someone winning the job in April or the staff waiting until summer camp to make that determination.
"The number one rule of decision making is use all the time allotted, so we've got all the way until we play our first game" at Pittsburgh on Sept. 4, Bell said. "I think the biggest thing for me is coming out of spring, you'd like to have hey, this is one and this is two. So when Brady Olson shows up, he can jump headfirst into that competition as well."
One competition that may not happen is a match race between Bell and UMass hockey coach Greg Carvel. Anyone who watched UMass beat St. Cloud State in the NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament saw Carvel in a flat-out sprint to get from a post-game interview to the center of the ice where his team was.
"I would think that I would win that, but I am very aged and very slow, and I don't know if I've run as fast as I can in a straight line for 40 continuous yards in a long time," Bell said when asked when the match race would be.
But it would be better to run it at McGuirk Alumni Stadium than on the Mullins Center ice.
"I'd probably get two or three steps in [on the ice] and just hit the Pete Rose, Charlie Hustle full speed slide," Bell said with a laugh, "and maybe I could win on the slide."