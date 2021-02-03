University of Massachusetts coach Walt Bell had an opportunity to take a breath on Wednesday afternoon. Bell and his staff wrapped up their football recruiting class by receiving seven National Letters of Intent by sundown to play for the Minutemen.
The seven signees include three transfers and one junior college player, making it a 22-player class.
"I think we have a great class. I'm really proud of this class and I'm proud of the work our assistants did, our staff did. Recruiting is a lot of work. It's the most important thing you do. I've said it a bunch of times, the job of coaches is to recruit, develop and coach — in that order.
"I feel great about our class. I feel great about it filling a lot of the needs we have as a program."
The Minutemen have players coming in from nine different position groups. The largest numbers are six defensive backs and four defensive linemen. There are multiple newcomers at six other position groups.
Bell said that there might be as many as a dozen players who will be on campus for the spring season. Three of those, incoming freshmen Javon Batten, Phil Jeffs and Jordan Mahoney, are currently on campus. The others are all transfers.
A school can bring as many as 25 newcomers in for one recruiting class, which means the Minutemen still have three potential openings. Bell said that UMass is exactly where he thinks the class should be. Two of the three have committed but Bell said he could not comment on them quite yet.
"We have one spot that we want to hang onto just in case we can add late to our team," Bell said.
In the truncated 2020 season, one in which UMass went 0-4, Bell used three different quarterbacks. Only Mike Fallon, who has entered the transfer portal, had any college experience. True freshman Will Koch and redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro both played quarterback as well.
UMass is bringing two new quarterbacks into the mix. One, freshman Brady Olson from Milford, will be playing his senior season during the Massachusetts Fall II football campaign. The other quarterback is redshirt junior Tyler Lytle who transferred to UMass after starting his career at the University of Colorado.
Bell said that is going to help the returning quarterbacks and the newcomers push each other.
"Anytime you get a chance to add an experienced player, one that's played in big football games, to elevate your roster you've got to do it," Bell said. "With Tyler, you're getting a guy with great experience. He's had four offensive coordinators in four years, which also, to be honest with you, helps simply because he's had to learn so many systems. There are a million ways to teach things.
"Getting him in early is a huge advantage as well, and we can't wait to get going in the spring."
Lytle is one of three transfers who are listed with the February signees. Running back Kay'ron Adams and defensive back Bryce Watts could both be plug-and-play players. Adams is a sophomore who played at Rutgers, while Watts is a redshirt sophomore who was on the ACC All-Rookie team at Virginia Tech before transferring to North Carolina. Watts sat out the 2019 season due to the previous transfer policy, and then did not play last year for the Tar Heels.
One player Bell seemed particularly high on was wide receiver Michael Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is a 6-foot-5 incoming freshman from Roswell, Ga. Fitzgerald is a two-sport athlete, playing football and basketball. The third-year head coach said he believes that Fitzgerald could be a major weapon.
In Bell's first two recruiting classes, the object was to get good players up and down the lineup, and not just look for need. Now, in his third class, Bell said he and his assistants can do some of that recruiting for need now.
"The biggest thing is we knew how we wanted to build the roster. When we got here, we had 62 scholarship players," Bell said. "In those first two classes, you kind of had to lay in the foundation with a lot of younger guys so you could build some experience in those two years. Now, we're kind of in a position where we can add back into the middle of the roster with some older players who were missing from those [2016], 17, 18 recruiting classes.
"Not only are you adding veteran guys who have played other places and played high level competition, but you're adding guys who have two, three and four years to play as opposed to grad transfers."
Spring football practice starts March 23, and is scheduled to wrap up with the spring football game on April 24.
———
UMass February signees
Jonathan White, RB, 5-10, 205, Quitman, Ga., via Hutchinson CC; Michael Fitzgerald, WR, 6-5, 190, Roswell, Ga.; Louce Julien, DE, 6-3, 235, Orange, N.J.; Kenny Dudley, DB, 5-11, 175, Washington, D.C.; Kay'ron Adams, RB, 5-10, 205, Warren, Ohio (Rutgers transfer); Tyler Lytle, QB, 6-5, 220, Redondo Beach, Calif. (Colorado transfer); Bryce Watts, DB, 6-0 175, Toms River, N.J. (University of North Carolina transfer).