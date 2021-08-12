AMHERST — The first day of football practice is always circled on a player's calendar. The first day of practice in full pads takes it to a whole other level.
"It feels a little more like football," UMass coach Walt Bell said.
The Minutemen took to the turf at McGuirk Alumni Stadium Thursday morning for the first padded practice. Players were on the field a good 30 minutes before the official start of practice, working out and getting ready for the day ahead.
UMass is scheduled to have a scrimmage on Monday, as Bell's team prepares for the Sept. 4 opener at Pittsburgh.
UMass coach Walt Bell meets reporters after Thursday's practice. It was the first practice in full pads. pic.twitter.com/S6rTnmZYsu— Howard Herman (@howardherman) August 12, 2021
"With the new NCAA rules about nine [practices] only in full pads, you've got to make them count — that's the biggest thing," Bell said during his post-practice meeting with reporters. "Today, being in full pads and tackling them to the ground, yes, it does feel like actual football."
There was plenty of contact during the two-plus hours on the turf, and just enough tackling. At least, enough tackling for the first time out in pads.
"We just had 12 reps in tackling to the ground today, so no," said Bell, when asked if he was able to evaluate what he wanted to. "When we get short yardage, goal line, the day after tomorrow, that will tell us a little more. That will be a long and physical [practice] basically from the start to the finish. We're still in a position from a body callous standpoint, the first time in full pads, we don't want to necessarily tackle to the ground a ton. You do want to get a lot of contact, so we got that done today.
"The next time we come in full pads, we'll go to the ground and get a lot of body callous and feel good."
Much of the situational football in Thursday's practice was working on play-action passing and third-and-long situations.
“It was good,” Bell said. “We had a little bit of live tackling in a run, play-action period. Third and long was kind of the emphasis of the day. Third and long was situational, but we did get some live tackling to the ground and run play-action pass early in the period.”
One thing that reporters noticed right away was how hot it was, even as early as 10 a.m.
It was 82 degrees when practice kicked off in Amherst, and with the sun beating down on the artificial turf, the temperature had to be around 90 when the team came off the field.
"It definitely does feel a little bit like Georgia," said UMass running back Ellis Merriweather, a native of the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta. "It's very humid, but I'm used to it. Back in JuCo [at Garden City Community College in Kansas], it was probably about 110 degrees on these type of days. A lot of water, a lot of hydration. The trainers, the interns are doing a great job walking around and following us with the water.
"It's hot but you've got to get through it. Like Coach Bell says, mental toughness, so we've got to keep working on that."
"We're maniacs about hydration and body weights. They weigh in and weigh out," said Bell. "Every meeting they go to, they've got to have their gallon jug with them. Anybody that's ever under a certain body fat percentage is supplemented with electrolytes on top of hydration. Today, during period 15, we took a three-minute break to get extra water and sugar to move forward."
In the play-action and third-and-long situations, the focus usually settles on the quarterbacks. Colorado transfer Tyler Lytle was in a shirt and shorts and did not practice. Bell said he had a family issue and was fine. It's expected that he'll return to the field shortly.
With Lytle on the sideline, much of the quarterback work went to redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro along with freshmen Zamar Wise and Brady Olson. Wise did see some action as a wide receiver last fall, while Olson came to campus after graduating in June from Milford High School.
"You've got to have three of them. You have to have three guys that you believe in to make it through a season," Bell said. "Having been at Maryland, my first year there, we had to play four quarterbacks. My second year there, we had to play five. We've got to make sure all those guys develop on an even pace."
Olson appeared to be first among equals during much of Thursday's practice. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback was slinging the ball around the field during the third-and-long sections of practice, fitting the ball into some tight receiving holes.
"He's a true freshman quarterback, taking his first reps. He's going to make some mistakes," Bell said. "The thing about Brady is just how hard he works, and he doesn't repeat the same mistakes."