It hasn't been easy for UMass and for coach Walt Bell since he came aboard as head coach for the 2019 season. Falling behind by three touchdowns to open a game makes it that much tougher.
The Minutemen surrendered touchdowns on Eastern Michigan's first three drives. While the Minutemen played the Eagles even after that, the damage was done as the visitors beat UMass 42-28 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It's UMass' 14th consecutive loss, tying Bell's team with the University of Arizona.
"We just have to execute from second one," UMass running back Ellis Merriweather said after the game. "That's on us. We weren't there when we needed to. We've started out kind of flat the past couple of games. We need to understand what we are getting ourselves into, how we need to respond, how we need to bring the energy when we first walk out there onto the field."
The Minutemen will need to learn those lessons in a hurry, because they hit the road for a game at undefeated Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The 3-0 Chanticleers won on the road, beating Mid-American Conference opponent Buffalo 28-25.
Merriweather had a career day, running the ball 23 times for 142 yards. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry, and had a long gain of 31 yards. It's the most yards rushing for a UMass back since Bilal Ally ran for 127 yards in a 56-24 loss to BYU at McGuirk back on Nov. 23, 2019.
It was a good day, but not good enough, for UMass' Brady Olson. The freshman quarterback from Milford completed 22-of-38 passes for 288 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 45 yards to Melvin Hill in the third quarter and 29 yards to Josiah Johnson in the fourth quarter. Olson did have one interception and was sacked once.
"He is still a young guy, so of course, he is going to make mistakes," Merriweather said. "He is still trying to get his feet wet, so we pride ourselves in giving him more time to make the right decision."
Jawon Hamilton led the Eagles with 122 yards rushing on 16 carries. Quarterback Ben Bryant was 14 of 21 for 298 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Zach Westmoreland.
This game turned early. The Minutemen won the toss for the third time in as many games, but this time elected to defer.
The Eagles took the ball on their 25-yard line, and proceeded to march the ball straight down the McGuirk turf and into the end zone. The key play of the drive was a 43-yard pass play from Bryant to Westmoreland on a third-and-5 from the Eastern Michigan 30. Four plays later, second quarterback Preston Hutchinson scored on a 1-yard run. The point-after kick made it 7-0.
UMass started its first drive on the Minuteman 19. Olson marched the Minutemen down the field, completing 3-of-4 passes, including an 18 yarder to Merriweather that put the ball in Eagles territory at the 35. The drive stalled and UMass faced a fourth-and-6 from the EMU 31. Olson's pass to tight end Taylor Edwards was incomplete, and UMass turned the ball over on downs.
Where a stop by the UMass defense might have been optimal, the exact opposite occurred. Hamilton carried the ball four straight times, taking the pigskin from the Eastern Michigan 31 to the UMass 12. He ran for 21, 25, 9 and 2 yards, giving the Eagles a first down on the UMass 14.
Facing third down and with the ability to hold the Eagles to just a field goal, Darius Boone ran the ball into the end zone from 8 yards out. Chad Ryland's second PAT kick made it 14-0.
Olson made one bad mistake on the next UMass possession and it cost the Minutemen seven points. He drove UMass from its 25 to the Eastern Michigan 48 before David Carter picked off a pass and returned it 17 yards to the Eastern 49. Nine plays later, it was Samson Evans ramming the ball in from 13 yards out. The kick put Eastern Michigan up 21-0, and the rest was history.
The Minutemen did not, however, quit in this one. They cut the Eastern Michigan lead to two scores twice in the second half, once with 6:27 to play after Olson's former Milford High School teammate Carter Scudo scored on a two-yard run. That cut the Eastern Michigan lead to 35-21.
The UMass secondary was gashed by a big play, a 54-yard pass from Bryant to Westmoreland for the back-breaking touchdown with 4:07 left in the game.
