It's gone from bad to worse at the University of Massachusetts.
Things started off well for interim football coach Alex Miller, as the Minutemen scored 10 points in the first quarter. They were, however, shut out the rest of the way, as FCS Maine scored 35 unanswered points in a 35-10 win over its old Yankee Conference rivals from Amherst in the Minutemen's home finale on Saturday.
The 10-0 lead was the largest lead for UMass after the first quarter since the Minutemen outscored Rutgers 21-7 in the first quarter of former coach Walt Bell's inaugural game in August, 2019.
The Minutemen lost the toss and took the ball to open the game. They went 75 yards on six plays with Josiah Johnson catching an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brady Olson. The big play of the drive was a 42-yard run by tailback Ellis Merriweather. Merriweather finished with 177 yards rushing on 27 carries. It was his fifth 100-plus yard game of the season, breaking UMass' FBS record of four set by Marquis Young in 2017. The tough part of Merriweather's day is that he had 100 yards at the end of the first quarter, and 77 yards in the final three.
UMass made it 10-0 on Cameron Carson's 42-yard field goal, kicking after a UMass drive stalled on the Black Bears' 16-yard line.
After that, however, the UMass offense vanished.
The Minutemen got into Maine territory only two more times in the entire game, once as time ran out in the second quarter and once as the third quarter became the fourth. On third-and-10 from the Maine 15, Olson was flagged for intentional ground, taking the Minutemen out of field goal range and the clock went to all zeroes.
The Black Bears had scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, with quarterback Joe Fagnano finding Devin Young from 8-yards out. The kick made it 14-10, which is how things ended at halftime.
If the Minutemen were thinking about a comeback, Young's 46-yard kickoff return gave Maine a short field, and the Black Bears went 51 yards in seven plays. The back-breaking touchdown was a 14-yard pass from Fagnano to Shaun Bowman.
UMass is back on the road Saturday at Army, 63-10 winners over Bucknell. The Minutemen close the season at New Mexico State.
