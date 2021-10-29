Seven games into UMass' 2021 schedule has seen the Minutemen play, according to CBSSports.com, five teams bound for bowl games.
This week will be No. 6, as the Minutemen head to Virginia for a game against bowl-projected Liberty. Kickoff is set for noon in Lynchburg. The game can be streamed on ESPN-Plus.
Boston College, Pittsburgh, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Coastal Carolina are all projected to be bowl teams, as are the Flames of coach Hugh Freeze and Army, who doesn't show up on the UMass schedule until Nov. 20.
"I'm just more focused on Liberty than anything else," UMass coach Walt Bell said, in response to a question about the games in the rearview mirror. "Obviously, Liberty has a great quarterback, a good football team. They've had some close games as of late. If we play really good football, we'll have a chance to compete.
"That's what we're focused on right now."
The Flames are 6-2, and the only independent that has a better record than Freeze's team is 6-1 Notre Dame. BYU is also 6-2.
What could be interesting is that Liberty University is engulfed in an off-the-field controversy regarding a Pro Publica examination into the school's discouraging and dismissing abuse allegations against male students on campus. No athlete in any Liberty sport has been accused of anything. But many times, off-the-field controversies find their way to have an impact on what happens on the field or on the court.
Those are issues for the Liberty community writ large. The issue for Bell and the Minutemen is how to stop a pretty explosive offense.
The Flames have scored 30 or more points in five of their six wins. The last two times they played UMass, they beat the Minutemen 61-23 and 45-0. The only time UMass beat Liberty was in 2018, in a 62-59 shootout that might have burned up the circuits of the scoreboard at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
The quarterback Bell mentioned is Malik Willis, who is a candidate for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top quarterback.
Willis has completed 121-of-183 passes for 1,679 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has only thrown six interceptions. His leading targets are Demario Douglas (35 catches, 547 yards) and C.J. Daniels (23-412). Daniels has caught seven of those 17 touchdown passes.
Willis is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound quarterback who transferred to Liberty from Auburn and has been good enough to be considered a mid-to-high first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis' stock is actually rising because some other quarterbacks thought to be first rounders, have fallen in the eyes of draft analysts.
Willis is also the team's leading rusher with 647 net yards and he averages 5.5 yards per carry.
"He's made all the throws, runs extremely well, hard to tackle," Bell said of Willis, on a Tuesday video call with reporters. "Coach Freeze does a great job. [Willis is] probably going to be one of the top three quarterbacks taken in next year's draft. He has a chance to be a first-round guy. He's hard to bring down, hard to get to the ground. He can do some magic back there, and he's going to present a very difficult challenge for us."
While Liberty's quarterback situation is as stable as anyone's in the country, the situation in Amherst is getting less stable.
Freshman Brady Olson, who took over the starter's job after Tyler Lytle was injured in the opening-game loss at Pitt, sat in the second half of the Florida State game while Zamar Wise played the final 30 minutes. Wise's stats weren't exactly eye-opening, as he threw only six passes, completing three for 19 yards. But he did run for 60 net yards on 12 carries. That's coming off a career-high 64 yards rushing as the change-of-pace quarterback in the win over UConn. Wise had two of UMass' four best rushing performances so far in 2021.
Bell was asked if Olson, who was 12 for 27 for 110 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, would get the bulk of the snaps against Liberty. While Olson is listed as the starter in the UMass game notes, Bell did not commit when he was asked if Olson was still the No. 1 quarterback.
"We'll play them both as needed," Bell said, "and try to, more than anything else, put them in a position to be successful. We'll play them both."
Hugh Freeze is in his third year at the helm of the Flames, and is 2-0 against the Minutemen. During an early-week video conference, Freeze — who spent five years as Mississippi's head coach — was asked to compare the current crop of Minutemen to the ones who cobbled together a four-game schedule in 2020. Freeze said that the offensive scheme, albeit with different players, is similar to the ones Bell has used in two earlier matchups.
"Defensively, it's kind of hard to figure. It's kind of like they want to be three down [linemen], but you turn on the tape and there are some games where they're almost exclusively four down," Freeze said. "That's a little different than years past."
In his statement to reporters, Freeze said he was pleased with the effort the Flames showed in a 35-26 win at North Texas, a win that came after a 31-28 loss at Louisiana-Monroe. But the veteran coach said that he's looking for improvements against the Minutemen.
"We're not playing our best football, and that's somewhat frustrating to me," he said. "Me and the coaches have to get us to play better at some things. I couldn't be more pleased with the heart and the fight that our team continues to show. To be bowl-eligible for three straight seasons, I think, is a remarkable feat for our team."